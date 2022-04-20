Women Filmmakers criticize the award for Johnny Depp for “not being the time” | culture and entertainment

One day after learning that the American actor Johnny Depp will receive the Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Film Festival, the president of the Association of Women Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media (CIMA), Cristina Andreu, has criticized the inappropriateness of awarding a actor immersed in the middle of a legal battle after being accused of ill-treatment.

“It is still in the process. We believe in the presumption of innocence, but it seems that in some places he has been convicted or at least when he had said that she (his ex-wife and complainant, also actress Amber Heard) had lied, some courts have said no. What we are simply saying is that this is not the time for them to give him an award, until we really know what has happened,” the filmmaker told Efe.

The San Sebastian contest, which will celebrate its 69th edition from September 17 to 25, made the award public this Monday after considering that the 58-year-old interpreter is “one of the most talented and versatile actors in contemporary cinematography.” Depp will collect the award at a ceremony on September 22 in the Kursaal auditorium.

“The Donostia award is for a whole career, it would be another thing if he won the jury prize in a film starring him, then it would be something else. But after a whole career, at this time, we don’t think it’s the most appropriate thing to do”, says Andreu, who received the news with surprise.

“We could not have said anything, but when we signed the parity letter with the festival in cinema, it seemed a bit cowardly to remain silent,” added the representative of the largest association of women filmmakers in Spain.

The award comes a year after Depp’s visit to the Zinemaldia to present “Drinking with Shane MacGowan”, by Julien Temple, in whose production he had participated and which won the Special Jury Prize.

Depp, who has three Oscar nominations and has won a Golden Globe, among many other awards, has been immersed for years in a legal fight with his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard.

Last March, the British Court of Appeals refused to admit an appeal filed by the actor against a 2020 ruling that accused him of having mistreated her. Depp wanted to appeal the High Court ruling, which rejected his libel claim against The Sun newspaper, which had accused him in a 2018 article of being “a wife beater”, detailing various alleged violent incidents against Heard.

In that decision, the court, which heard testimony from both sides in a trial that caused a stir in the United Kingdom, said that the accusations made against Depp in the newspaper were “substantially true” and considered that 12 of the 14 attacks that were attributed to him “had occurred”.

As a result of this ruling, the film production company Warner Bros withdrew the actor from the cast of the third installment of the “Fantastic Animals” franchise, written and produced by JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books, which should be released in 2022.