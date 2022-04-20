Women disappear in NL ‘due to mental health problems’: Samuel García

The Governor of Nuevo Leon, Samuel Garciaattributed the recent disappearances of women in his state to psychosocial problems derived from the pandemic by coronavirus (COVID-19).

“It’s a problem that got worse with the covidwith mental health problems, confinement, machismo, drugs, inequality and lack of opportunities”, he asserted.

According to figures from the State Search Commission from January 1 to April 17 of this year, 327 women were reported missing; 294 were found alive and five dead.

The official assured that all New Lion is focused on the search for missing persons and that even, in the last hours, seven more women were located.

“I am going to be very clear: rapists, femicides and all those who harm the women of Nuevo León, know that we are going to find them and punish them with the full weight of the law,” he said.

On the other hand, he announced an increase of 50 million pesos in the budget item of the State Search Commissionthe implementation of Alba Code in the entity and an increase in agents for search and location tasks.

The governor assured that a command center will be created in which both authorities from the C-5of the State Search Commission; State Victims Commission; the Civil Force Special Groupand the State Attorney General’s Officewhich will review case by case in order to be effective in locating and opening investigation folders.

“There are many laws that must be modified, there are others that we have to create, that is why Congress is going to be invited. There are many actions that the mayors have to do because they are the ones who are closest, the ones who must arrive in less than 24 hours, in fact the first hour is worth gold and that is why the first-floor police exist, ”he explained.

García also announced that he had entered into dialogue with neighboring states such as Coahuila, Tamaulipas Y San Luis Potosi in order to enter into agreements on this matter of searching for people.