With healthy finances, Atlético de San Luis is one less weight for Atlético de Madrid

Atlético de San Luis has achieved one of its main objectives, becoming an economically self-sustaining team so as not to depend on Atlético de Madrid, it is a firm step within the Potosi structure. Despite the fact that in the 2020-2021 season, the board headed by Alberto Marrero disbursed the amount of 80 million pesos as punishment for finishing in last place in the quotient table, avoiding in this tournament the payment of any of the three percentage fines, has meant that the Potosí team is not an extra weight for the mattress team, which ensures the continuity of Spanish investment.

“Yes, there is no longer any doubt about it (the permanence of San Luis). Right now, the fact that we are not a problem for them means a lot, we have our sights set on continuing to grow year after year economically and sportingly. The truth is that we We no longer depend on them economically speaking of that, the truth is that a weight is lifted from their shoulders” he commented to ESPN, Alberto Marrero.

The restructuring that began in the Potosí team, after the failed sale of Atlético de San Luis to the group led by Jeff Luhnow and Carlos Alazraki, brought as a consequence the sporting and financial stability that the Potosí project sorely lacked.

“Very happy for that part, the people who have entered the new management today can say that we have healthy accounts, we are a team that no longer depends on Atlético de Madrid and for us that is very important, the main objective has been fulfilled The issue of not paying a fine means the end, but above all we do not depend on the Atletico Madrid. We are a team that walks alone and the end in no time with the restructuring that has been done, we made Atlético compete sportingly and the truth is an achievement that has a long way to go, things to improve and that we are on the right path ” .

Marrero considers that the rojiblanco team is experiencing its best stage in the Mx Leagueafter their promotion in the First Division in 2019. Being practically saved from the percentage issue, as well as fighting for reclassification in this tournament, has made the rojiblancos take care of the project that ‘is worth gold’, for the Spanish team .

“Thank God, after the structuring that has been done, we must have lost the team in continuity, one also looks at it and says: “Let’s turn aside, because what we have is worth gold, and in the end we have to take care of it” and that is what has been done this year. This year the club is going well, by leaps and bounds and above all for that, to continue providing the fan who enjoys more every day with his team, not only the experience in the Stadium but also the sporting What is the most important”.

In the sporting matter, Atlético de San Luis seeks to export the first player to the Spanish team. The first step to achieve this is to send a player to carry out tests with the mattresses, with the aim of strengthening the sporting synergy between Atlético de Madrid, Los Potosinos and Atlético Ottawa.

“This bridge that we are making this season we are in contact both with the people of Madrid and with the people of Atlético Ottawa. Now Moragrera has also gone to the Canadian team and the truth is that you see it not only in the first team, but also in some basic and women’s forces. Also with Lola, the director of the women’s team, we are also now seeing a player who can now travel to Atlético de Madrid at the end of the season, to try out for a few days there and with this synergy that is being done , is going to help us so that little by little there are more players as well as players who go from there to here or vice versa”.