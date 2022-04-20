Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) asks for a lot of money to return to the ring

‎Any company that wants to acquire the services of the former WWE Superstar ‎‎Bray Wyatt ‎‎will have to be willing to pay a seemingly very, very high price.‎ Yes, It was a big surprise that Wyatt ‎‎was released from his WWE contract‎‎ on July 31 of last year.. Former Universal Champion and former WWE Champion and hasn’t appeared in the wrestling industry since, and really no one knows if it will come back. At 35 years old, it seems that Bray Wyatt asks for “too much money” for it to be so and their claims would also go through full control of your storiesleaving aside the creatives themselves of any of the companies that want to get hold of their services.

► The price of success

‎Last Tuesday, Dave Meltzer of ‎‎Wrestling Observer Newsletter‎‎ sent the following tweet to a fan’s question about Bray Wyatt and his future in the industry:‎

His asking price is very high. https://t.co/VNZJAy9hn4 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 19, 2022

‎Wyatt’s 90-day non-compete clause expired in Octoberso he has been free to sign with any fight promotion for almost six months and it seems quite strange that a talent of his stature has not found accommodation in any company after so long and given the good health available to the professional wrestling business anywhere in the world today.

Contrary to what it might seem, Wyatt said in a recent question and answer session on Instagram that ‎‎is interested in eventually returning to professional wrestling.‎

«I have always loved and will continue to love professional wrestling but the right time must come»

‎Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Wyatt’s longtime ally in The Wyatt Family) Y EC3 recently launched a new wrestling promotion called “Control Your Narrative” which already has some of the fighters who have left Vince McMahon’s company in recent times. It would not be surprising if Bray Wyatt reached an agreement with EC3 if what you really want is to “control your narrative.” EC3 already ‎‎stated that He would be very interested in having Bray in his new adventure, who wouldn’t?

► Last appearance of Bray Wyatt on television

‎Wyatt fought his last match in WWE on the second day of the WrestleMania 37 weekend in Tampa Bay, Fla. He continued his rivalry with Randy Orton, but lost to “The Viper” easily, by pin 1, 2, 3, although yes, with the invaluable interference of a Alexa Bliss who has not been the same since Bray left the company. He has not found his place in the female cast again.

Less than four months later, WWE would unexpectedly release Wyatt from his contract. In late 2021, Wyatt started working on a film project with his close friend Jason Baker; who also worked with him in WWE.