William Levy stars in fashion campaign for El Corte Inglés

the cuban actor William Levy is the protagonist of the launch campaign for the spring/summer collection of Emidio Tucci, a brand of The English Court.

The new campaign bears the slogan “I am Emidio Tucci” and is aimed at the modern man’s summer looks, which range from elegant to casual, from sporty to classic, but always maintaining style.

In the main spot of the campaign, Levy walks through different emblematic places in Madrid, wearing looks inspired by the new season, mainly a blazer, trousers and a shirt that adapt to almost any occasion, and that combine modernity and glamour, the hallmark of the authentic Emidio Tucci man, as indicated by the brand itself.

Emidio Tucci, belonging to the El Corte Inglés group, was created in 1975 in Madrid. It is dedicated to manufacturing clothing for men and women and is one of the most successful companies in Spain. The brand has sponsored the Spanish soccer team and many famous celebrities have been the face of their campaigns, such as Antonio Banderas either George Clooney.

In fact, William Levy is not the first Cuban actor to become the face of one of Emidio Tucci’s campaigns. That position has already been earned. Andy Garciawho on more than one occasion has represented the prestigious brand and has worn its classic blazers, its cashmere sweaters and its elegant suits.

William Levy is in a shining moment in his career. After the shot of popularity that his character of Sebastián Vallejo has given him in the new installment of “Café con aroma de mujer”, which in Spain has been on Netflix’s most watched lists for months. The Cuban actor traveled to Madrid to begin filming the series “Montecristo”, based on the classic by Alejandro Dumas, in which he plays Edmundo Dantes (Alejandro Montecristo).

The series will also be shot in Miami, where Levy resides, and is inspired by the Dumas classic, but adapted to modern life.

