Will Smith will not be able to attend the Oscars for a decade due to the slap | Mexico | America Edition

Will Smith will not be able to attend the Oscars, or any other event organized by the Hollywood Academy, for the next ten years, as punishment for the slap he gave comedian Chris Rock during the last awards ceremony.

The institution’s Board of Governors, meeting exceptionally this Friday, approved the veto against Smith a week after the actor resigned from continuing to be part of the Academy, which ruled out his immediate expulsion as the main sanction.

By walking out on his own, Smith avoided adding his name to a disgraceful list of figures who did get expelled from the Academy, including Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Adam Kimmel and Roman Polanski, all accused of serious sex crimes.

“Mr. Smith will not be permitted to attend, physically or virtually, any of the events or programs of the Hollywood Academy, including but not limited to the Oscars,” Academy President David Rubin announced in a letter. its CEO, Dawn Hudson.

The actor was quick to respond with a brief statement, in which he stated that he “accepts” and “respects” the decision.

DO NOT LOSE YOUR OSCAR

Finally, the Academy did not opt ​​to withdraw the Oscar that Smith collected on March 27, minutes after the famous slap.

It would have been an unprecedented measure that, despite the fact that it was considered in the days after the gala, was later considered excessive given that other professionals sentenced to prison, such as Weinstein, still have their statuettes.

The brief statement announcing the temporary veto does not specify whether or not the actor may be nominated for the awards.

At the moment it doesn’t look like Smith will be visiting a set anytime soon: Netflix and Sony have suspended production on the two movies, “Fast and Loose” and “Bad Boys 4,” that he was to star in with them.

Almost two weeks later, reactions to the event continue to make headlines, including in British tabloids such as The Sun, which claims that Smith has checked into a rehabilitation clinic to manage his stress.

For its part, the American magazine Us Weekly assures that the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, considers that her husband’s reaction was “exaggerated”, according to sources close to the marriage.

At the gala, Chris Rock took the stage at the Dolby Theater to present the Oscar for best documentary and made a joke about the shaved head Pinkett-Smith, who has publicly acknowledged that he suffers from alopecia, comparing her to Lieutenant O’Neil from the movie by Ridley Scott.

After Pinkett-Smith briefly closed her eyes in annoyance, her husband got up from his seat and walked onto the stage to slap Rock in the face.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” Smith yelled at him to general bewilderment. That phrase was censored in the televised broadcast for the United States, but it was perfectly heard in other parts of the world.

THE ACADEMY ADMITS ITS MISTAKE

The confusion of the spectators was replicated inside the Dolby Theater, where Smith continued to sit after the incident and was able to collect the Oscar for best actor for “King Richard”, with a speech that lasted for several minutes.

The Academy’s board of directors, which includes celebrities such as Steven Spielberg, Whoopi Goldberg and Laura Dern among its members, admitted that during the broadcast it did not “adequately” address the situation in the room: “For this, we apologize,” he said.

Those responsible for the Oscars hid that they were not “prepared for something unprecedented.”

According to the producer of the ceremony, Will Packer, the Los Angeles Police offered to arrest Smith, but Rock refused to press charges against the actor.

Days later, one of the presenters of the gala, Wanda Sykes, affected the permissiveness of the Academy with the interpreter.

“If you attack someone, they escort you out of the building and that’s it, but to let him continue … I thought it was disgusting,” said Sykes, who had to continue with the presentation of the eventful gala.

The Academy thanked this Friday for the “poise and grace” of the presenters during the gala, which raised its audience to 16 million viewers, compared to 10 the previous year.