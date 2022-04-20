Will Smith: the business of the actor who increased his earnings after slapping Chris Rock | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

During the last edition of the Oscar Awards 2022, the renowned actor Will Smith starred in one of the most controversial moments in the history of the event Assault on host Chris Rock for making fun of the alopecia that he suffers his wife Jada Pinkett. This has had various reactions within Hollywood and has brought consequences to the 53-year-old interpreter.

After the reprehensible incident, the actor would win the golden statuette best Actor for his performance inWilliams method” and, during his speech, he indicated that in the business “you must have people who disrespect you, smile and pretend everything is fine”, alluding to Rock.

However, The academyafter an investigation of what happened, sanctioned the actor of “Independence Day” with 10 years disqualified from attending the Oscar Awards.

This, in addition, affected not only the relationship between Will Smith and the Academy, but also alleged accusations of abuse by the actor and the reaction of his still wife, Jada Pinkettcriticizing his actions, further damaged his image.

Consequently, some producers decided suspend the projects films in which the protagonist of “I’m legend”, causing the future of the actor to be uncertain.

WILL SMITH’S NEW BUSINESS

Although everything would seem like bad news for the “Prince of Bel Air”, the truth is that the sudden interest that the controversy over his aggression has aroused has increased the sale of his autobiography.

According to Forbes, Will Smith’s memoir has climbed the best-seller lists in the United States.

“Will”, the book published by the actor in 2021, entered the list of the 150 best sellers in the country, ranking at position 73 and registering its third week with best sales.

This is, the magazine points out, the best location for the book after it reached three of the best sellers at its launch and slipped into the list of New York Times.

Contrary to his personality and charismatic performances, the actor reveals in his book, written together with Mark Mansonthe physical abuse to which he was subjected along with his mother by a alcoholic father and violent.

WHICH WILL SMITH FILMS WERE SUSPENDED?

Although his victory in the Oscar awardswhere he was considered the best actor of the year for “The Williams method”, it should help him to obtain more and better roles, Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock cost him the suspension of two productions that had him as the protagonist.

After the wave of criticism, the production companies Netflix and Sony stopped the projects with the veteran actor. At the moment, these are suspended due to the damaged image of Smith, and it is believed that, if they do not improve, they will be canceled permanently. Learn more details here.

HOW MUCH IS WILL SMITH’S FORTUNE?

The will smith fortune amounts to approximately $350 millionaccording to the estimates of Celebrity Net Worth, a portal specialized in calculating the wealth of celebrities, actors and other important figures in the economic field.

His money has grown, above all, because of what he receives due to “The Prince of rap”. For this well-remembered series, he has earned $40 million annually. In addition, for “king richard”, The interpreter not only received an Oscar but also 40 million dollars. Similarly, 35 million for “Bright” from Netflix.

has also won $80 million for “Men in Black 3″; 28 million for “I, Robot” and 25 million for “I’m legend”. A year, according to the aforementioned portal, he has a profit between 40 and 80 million dollars. MORE DETAILS HERE