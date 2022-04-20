Will Angelina Jolie sue the FBI after incident with Brad Pitt? This is what we know – El Financiero

A woman presented documents to court to sue the FBI by not providing you with information about the investigation for a domestic violence incident aboard a private plane in the past; The fact has not gone unnoticed since international media relate the request for jane doethe plaintiff’s alias with ‘public status’ and who wants remain anonymouswith Angelina Jolie and the incident for which she separated from Brad Pitt in 2016.

The lawsuit, filed under the Freedom of Information Act, maintains the legal representation of attorney Amanda Kramer. “I am unable to comment on the identity of Jane Doe, who has tried to preserve the family’s privacy. Our position is that victims and survivors should be able to access federal agency records of the crimes they experienced or reportedas is common at the state level, so they can advocate for health and trauma care and legal protections for their children and themselves,” he said according to Entertainment Tonight.

The documents warn about the events that occurred several years ago, with minors as victims and witnesses. In September 2016, Jolie and her family flew from France to the United States before the discussion with Maddox, which would end in the ex-partner’s divorce.

This we know from the demand

Doe assures that after the FBI opened an investigation publicly announced that he was closing it without taking further action, and that he was not notified of his decision. The arguments say that it is an effort to better understand the FBI investigation and obtain the information necessary for their children receive medical care and trauma counseling emerged after that time.

“The possible exposure of private details about the aggression and its impact on the physical and mental health of children poses a great risk to children,” says the text, which refers to the fact that it is a higher range due to the public status of the plaintiff and the retention of additional records by the defendants.