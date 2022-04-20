Why did Blac Chyna sue the Kardashian-Jenner family?

blac chyna was part of the Kardashian-Jenner familywhen he held a romantic relationship with Rob Kardashianthe only son of Chris Jennerwith whom he also procreated little dreamwho was born in November 2016.

However, despite the birth of the only daughter (so far) of rob kardashianthat did not prevent Blac Chyna will sue the most controversial clan in the United States.

It was in October 2017, almost a year after the birth of Dreamwhen the model filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian family for defamation, assault, battery, domestic violence and intentional interference with a contract she had with NBC Universal, as well as the destruction of her television career.

In the same request, Blac Chyna accused Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim and Khloé Karadshian and Kylie Jenner of conspiring against her to cancel the program she had with Rob Kardashian: “Rob & Chyna” from E! Entertainment.

Blac Chyna and Rob.

What does Blac Chyna want from the Kardashians?

Before the premiere of the new reality show controversial family ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu, Blac Chyna declared that she was “glad” that a jury listened what they did against her, so this Tuesday, April 19, the appearance began in Los Angeles.

According to some reports, Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner appeared in court, where they denied accusations and handed over court documents in which they raised legitimate concerns and fears for Rob’s safety, however the judge has not issued a final decision and the lawsuit is still pending.

about the demand, blac chyna is suing the Kardashian-Jenner family for $100 million, saying they defamed her and illegally interfered with her contracts.