Who Keith Urban dated before Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are one of the longest-running couples in Hollywood. The couple have been married since 2006 and share two daughters. However, what do we know about who Urban dated before he met Kidman?

Keith Urban was previously engaged

Before his days of country stardom, Urban was just another aspiring musician living in Nashville, Tennessee. While trying to break into the music industry, Urban spent time with Laura Sigler. The couple was even engaged for a while, but they ended up breaking up.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker