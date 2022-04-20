Who Keith Urban dated before Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are one of the longest-running couples in Hollywood. The couple have been married since 2006 and share two daughters. However, what do we know about who Urban dated before he met Kidman?

Keith Urban was previously engaged

Keith Urban

Before his days of country stardom, Urban was just another aspiring musician living in Nashville, Tennessee. While trying to break into the music industry, Urban spent time with Laura Sigler. The couple was even engaged for a while, but they ended up breaking up.

Little is known about the former couple’s relationship. In 2005, Sigler spoke with TODAY about her past relationship with the singer, claiming that Urban couldn’t commit.

“Nicole and Keith might go out for a while,” he said, referring to rumors that the couple had gotten engaged. But it won’t last long. I don’t know her, but I know him very well.”

“There were a lot of casualties with the drugs,” he continued. “I don’t have any dark past, he was probably the darkest part, but now I’m alone and I’m happy about it.”

The romance of Keith Urban and Niki Taylor

After Urban’s relationship with Sigler fizzled out, he began dating supermodel Niki Taylor. After surviving a terrible car accident and even spending six weeks in a coma, Taylor decided that she needed to change her life.

The model moved with her twins, Jake and Hunter, from a previous marriage, to Brentwood, Tennessee. She shortly after she met Urban.

The relationship was very serious. Taylor and Urban moved in together, and she even starred in the music video for his song “Somebody Like You,” which eventually hit No. 1 on the country music charts. The couple also got matching tattoos that read Love Vincit Omniawhich translates to “love conquers all.”

As Urban’s career took off, the relationship began to unravel and the couple eventually split in 2004, two years after they began dating.

There seems to be no ill will between the couple. Two years after the split, Taylor opened up about their relationship, saying, “His career was very busy, I was very busy, and we never saw each other.”

Keith Urban and Niki Taylor’s marriages today

Urban met Kidman a year after his breakup with Taylor. They both appeared in G’Day LAa Hollywood event promoting Australia, in January 2005. The couple began dating six months later.

They were married on June 25, 2006 in their native Australia. Two years later, Kidman announced that she was pregnant and gave birth to her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban in 2008. The couple welcomed a second daughter in 2010, named Faith Margaret Kidman Urban.

Taylor also found love again. In October 2006, she announced her engagement to NASCAR driver Burney Lamar. It was a fast-paced romance, with Lamar proposing after just three dates.

Taylor and Lamar met in January of that year at an autograph session. Their wedding was in December of that year. The couple welcomed their first child together, a girl named Ciel Taylor Lamar, in 2009.

While Taylor and Urban’s relationship ultimately didn’t work out, it’s nice to know that it all worked out for them in the end.

