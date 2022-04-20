Who is Elon Musk? The businessman who wants to buy Twitter – The Herald of Chihuahua

Who has not heard the saying “wanting is power”followed by life examples of people who used to live modestly and over the years have amassed a millionaire fortune for their innovative ideas and tools that have contributed to facilitating daily activities, such is the case of Elon Muskbut does he come from below?

Musk He is the founder of the companies Tesla, SpaceX Y SolarCityin addition to the fact that he has other companies that have made him one of the richest men in the world with billions in his coffers, which suggests that these zeros come from a family fortune, but the reality could surprise you.

It may interest you: Science or animal cruelty? 15 of 23 monkeys who received the implant from Elon Musk died

ELON MUSK, the millionaire who was not born poor

Elon Reeve Musk was born on June 28, 1971 in Pretoria, South Africais the eldest of three children, of which his brother and sister who are twins, at the age of eight years learned from his father to program, through a atari computer that he had in his house.

About a year or two later, his parents made the decision to separate, so all the children stayed with their mother, which made Elon I had to attend the Waterkloof House Preparatory School Yet the Bryanston High Schoolwhere he constantly skipped classes and even painted his teacher’s car with a graffiti.

Years later, Musk decided to move to North Americawhere he completed two titles in the University of PennsylvaniaIn addition to economics, he also studied physics, and even attended graduate school in Stanfordalthough he abandoned her for two days, because she did not find it challenging for him.

It was in an interview with the financial media Business Insiderwhere after being questioned if his fortune is the result of a family inheritance, the physicist replied, “We were very rich, we had so much money sometimes that we couldn’t even close our safe.”

Version that has repeatedly been supported by his own father, who claims that they came from a wealthy family.

As far as his personal life is concerned, Elon Musk He has been married twice with marriages that have lasted six years each, as for the first marriage, it ended because his wife couldn’t stand his busy schedule, while the second divorce was due to differences in the idea of have children together, although they did manage to have five.

HOW DID ELON MUSK’S SUCCESS IN BUSINESS BEGIN?

The first company of Elon Musk that started on the right foot was Tesla Motors, which he founded on July 1, 2003, dedicated to the manufacture of electric cars that have been acquired by celebrities such as Will Smith, Jay Z, Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Cameron Diazin addition to being considered the pioneer company in the future of automobiles.

And it is that only his first name car Roadster it reached a cost of 101,900 dollars, with the possibility of traveling 245 miles per charge; after this company, Elon I think SpaceXwhich opened its doors on May 6, 2002, with the aim of reducing space transportation costs and even in the future colonizing Mars.

Even with this company they have conquered activities such as sending a rocket into orbit in 2008, while in 2010 they made history by sending an unmanned cargo capsule to the International Space Stationwhile in 2017 one of its first rockets was successfully reused.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

Finally, Elon Musk currently has five companies to which he dedicates full time, these are the companies Tesla Motors, SpaceX, The Boring Company, neurolink Y Open AIalthough not all of them are known worldwide, in their fields they are among the first places.

Originally posted on The Sun of Puebla