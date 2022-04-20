When does the second chapter of “The Kardashians” premiere?

The Kardashian family returns to TV with a new reality show that explores their personal and professional facets. (Hulu/StarPlus)

Subscribe to Star+, click here

the lives of kim kardashian and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, have turned a corner in the past year. In the middle of one of the moments in which the family is the subject of conversation for the press, the clan returned to the small screen with the kardashians and, for the first time, it is a format exclusively for streaming. The series airs weekly on Huluin the United States, and through Star+for Latin America.

The first episode arrived on April 14 and showed some situations that gave a lot to talk about, for example, when Kim explodes for the promotion of her intimate video with Ray J in a game of Roblox. On the other hand, a little more was seen about the relationship between Kourtney and the drummer Travis Barkerwhile Khloe copes with the relationship with the father of her children, tristan thompsonafter having separated because of infidelity on his part.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s split will be addressed on the show. (Hulu/StarPlus)

release date of episode 2 the kardashians

The second episode of the program will arrive tomorrow, Thursday, April 21, through Star+ . A preview of what will be seen this season had already confirmed that there will be more discussions and tense moments in the wealthy family, and that such controversial characters, such as the rapper kanye-westThey will have appearances.

As recalled, kim kardashian and the former presidential candidate faced a marital crisis in mid-2021. Later, the socialite asked West for a divorce, but he insisted on not wanting to lose the relationship with his wife and apologized for the controversial statements he had made during his campaign. to the presidency of the United States.

The unpublished moments of Travis Barker’s proposal to Kourtney Kardashian and their desire to become parents will be revealed. (Hulu/StarPlus)

In recent months, the celebrity was captured with the comedian Peter Davidson after his participation in Saturday night Live. Recently, she confirmed her new romance by sharing some photos together from her Instagram profile. The trailer of the kardashians had already warned that this courtship would not be left out of the revelations of the reality showalthough it is unknown if the actor will be seen before the cameras.

On the other hand, kourtney kardashian and her now husband, Travis Barkerlive their love in style and are already preparing to become parents . The unexpected romantic relationship of both is one of the biggest attractions of the program since they have completely fallen in love with social networks. However, in the case of Khloe, not everything is going so well since the basketball player tristan thompson He was unfaithful to her and had a child with another woman.

Subscribe to Star+, click here

Chapter two of “The Kardashians” will be released on Thursday, April 21. (Hulu/Star Plus)

the matriarch Chris Jenner she shows herself in her facet as “manager mom” again and tries to support her daughters kardashian jenner in complicated situations. Currently, the businesswoman maintains a relationship with Corey Gamble, a business executive who is 25 years her junior. Her daughters from her marriage to Caitlyn Jenner, Kendal and Kylie, will also play an important role in this drama and will show her more aggressive side when they make her sisters see reason.

the kardashians is the new reality show entertainment’s most famous family show. Chapters are available weekly on Star+ .

Subscribe to Star+, click here

KEEP READING:

the kardashians: What is known about the return of the socialites in the Star+ reality show?

Bios. mercedes sosa: This special about one of the most iconic voices in Latin America is now available on Star+

Either You Love Them Or You Hate Them: 15 Movies That Divided Critics