What Will Smith has said about Jada Pinkett Smith’s divorce

Married actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship has come under scrutiny in recent years following Jada Pinkett Smith’s comments about a romantic “entanglement” with another man and her husband’s infamous slap in her defense. at the Oscars last month.

Although rumors have circulated on several occasions that the famous couple would divorce, neither of them has given any indication that their marriage is going to end. Still, Will Smith and his wife have commented several times over the years about divorcing.

The couple married in December 1997 when Jada Pinkett Smith was already two months pregnant with her first child, Jaden Smith. It was Will Smith’s second marriage after his first union with Sheree Zampino ended in divorce, a development he once called “the worst thing of my adult life” on an episode of his wife’s Facebook Watch show. red table talk.

That experience seems to have shaped her approach to marriage and divorce.

“Divorce cannot be an option. With Jada, I stood up to God and said, ‘Til death do us part,'” she told MTV News in 2006. “So there are two possible outcomes. One, we are going to be together until death, or two, I am dead.

Jada Pinkett Smith has expressed similar views. “I told Will from the door, I said, let me tell you something, ‘If you marry me, you need to know this: we’re going to be together. We’re going to be under the same roof’… for me personally, I knew there was no reason why he and I would ever [divorce]”, he said about a conversation before his wedding in a 2018 episode of red table talk.

This self-described commitment to making their marriage work has reportedly not stopped the two from engaging in extramarital affairs. Jada Pinkett Smith has publicly discussed her years-long relationship with musician August Alsina, including during another infamous red table talk episode in July 2020.

She said that during a period when she and Will Smith were temporarily apart, her relationship with Alsina, which was previously a friendship, became “a different kind of entanglement.”

Will Smith revealed during a GQ interview in 2021 that his wife was not the only one having relationships outside of their marriage.

This move from monogamy to a more unconventional relationship reportedly came after problems stemming from Jada Pinkett Smith’s 40th birthday party in September 2011, which Will Smith planned for her.

Will Smith revealed in 2018 that his wife told him the party was “the most ridiculous display of my ego” and that he “spluttered,” E! Reported news.

After the birthday party and his alleged display of outrage, Will Smith said in 2018 red table talk episode in which they “essentially had to destroy our marriage” to make it work, but divorce was still “never an option.”

“Because I had been divorced before, I wasn’t going to get divorced again,” he said.

Jada Pinkett Smith also said at the time that divorce was not in the cards. But the couple broke up, beginning the period in which Alsina became a romantic presence in her life.

While Jada Pinkett Smith described her time with Alsina as a journey where she “learned a lot about myself,” she and her husband eventually reunited.

You have to go through some shit to get the answers. And I’m happy because I definitely think that you and I, we never, ever, ever thought we’d ever come back,” she said during 2020. red table talk episode.

Will Smith also emphasized during a 2018 appearance on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast that “there is no deal breaker” in their relationship.

“There is nothing she can do, ever, nothing that will break our relationship. She has my support to the death, and it feels so good to get into that space,” she said.

news week has reached out to representatives for Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith for comment.