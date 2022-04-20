What to watch today on TV? Wednesday, April 20, 2022 | Television

13.20 / Movistar Classics

‘The Duelists’

The Duelists. United Kingdom, 1977 (96 minutes). Director: Ridley Scott. Cast: Keith Carradine, Harvey Keitel, Edward Fox.

Ridley Scott’s first film before moving to American cinema is a visual feast that adapts a memorable short novel by Conrad. Scott follows two officers of the Napoleonic Army embarked on an eternal feud, deploying a meticulous staging in a story that knows how to elevate the plot anecdote until it becomes a study of human passions.

15.50 / Street 13

‘Nightcrawler’

USA, 2014 (113 minutes). Director: Dan Gilroy. Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Riz Ahmed, Bill Paxton.

A journalist specialized in capturing images of crimes or accidents to sell them to the highest bidder centers the plot of Nightcrawler, remarkable reflection on the attraction of individuals and society for sordidness that also contains a call to attention to the moral work of the media.

19.50 / Cinema Ñ

‘Mom turns 100’

Spain, 1979 (94 minutes). Director: Carlos Saura. Interpreters: Rafaela Aparicio, Geraldine Chaplin, Amparo Muñoz.

The last film that Carlos Saura directed in the seventies was a turning point in his career. In the following decade he would turn to the urban portrait of hurry hurry and in musical recreations such as Blood Wedding Y Carmen. With Mom turns 100, the director came full circle by bringing together the characters he had created in the early 1970s to Anne and the wolves. A baroque and perhaps excessive film, but absorbing, in which symbols and metaphors shape the story.

20.00 / The 2

‘Behind the instant’, with the photographer Nuria López Torres

The third season of behind the moment, the space of La 2 dedicated to photography, begins with an installment dedicated to reviewing the career of the documentary photographer Nuria López Torres. The artist has portrayed transsexuality around the world in much of her work long before it was a topical issue. The pandemic changed the focus of her work.

20.30 / TCM

‘Hiroshima, my love’

France, 1959 (87 minutes). Director: Alain Resnais. Cast: Bernard Fresson, Eiji Okada, Emmanuelle Riva.

The monumental debut by Alain Resnais, with a script by Marguerite Duras, convulsed the cinema of the second half of the 1950s, already agitated by itself thanks to the works of Truffaut, Godard and the rest of the new wave. The love that is born between a French and a Japanese in Hiroshima became a reflection on the ravages of war and a search for the limits of memory. Resnais uses continuous jumps in time that destructure the narrative and force the viewer to personally build the story.

22.00 / Movistar Action

‘Captain Phillips’

USA, 2013 (135 minutes). Director: Paul Greengrass. Cast: Tom Hanks, Barkhad Abdi, Barkhad Abdirahman.

Paul Greengrass returns to the postulates of his early works, bloody sunday Y United 93, and turns a real event into a first-rate visual story. The memorable images in his film portray the 2009 odyssey of Captain Richard Phillips, taken hostage by Somali pirates while commanding a cargo ship in the Indian Ocean. Greengrass fills the story with veracity and creates a staging that overcomes challenges, such as maintaining an unusual tension, for a good part of the footage, in the narrow space of a closed raft.

22.10 / The 1

‘Enred@d@s’ with María Gómez and Sara Escudero

La 1 premieres the space ‘Enred@d@s’, a info show with ease as a sign of identity. María Gómez and Sara Escudero lead a window into the audiovisual world in which they will invite the viewer to discover the most spectacular, curious, amazing and fun content. A space that will show how entangled its presenters can be in the almost infinite universe of images that the Internet makes available to the public.

22.30 / The Sixth

‘The objective’ sets its sights on commission agents and brokers

Many of the corruption scandals in Spain’s democratic history are marked by people who made easy and often illegal money thanks to contacts, connections and ties to public office. This week, The objective analyzes the case of the millionaire commission obtained by Alberto Luceño and Luis Medina for selling defective masks to the Madrid City Council. In the program, Judge Joaquim Bosch will answer Ana Pastor’s questions about the peculiarities of the phenomenon of corruption in our country, which he has collected in a book.

22.30 / DMAX

The last voyages of the Vikings

Bernard Walsh

DMAX travels to the most glorious historical period of the Vikings. Like great conquerors, they undertook numerous journeys and routes to discover new places to pillage and occupy. the documentary series The last voyage of the vikings focuses on the period when this barbarian culture abandoned its territory and set out to conquer the European continent.

22.45 / Four

Toni Acosta and Silvia Abril in ‘Planeta Calleja’

Jesús Calleja embarks on a new adventure, in this case together with Toni Acosta and Silvia Abril. The trio will spend a week sailing across the Indian Ocean to get to dive off Alimathaa Atoll alongside dozens of nurse sharks. Later, the program will arrive at Ari Atoll, where you will try to spot the whale shark, the largest fish in the world. The next installments will show Lolita’s adventure in Madeira, Rossy de Palma’s trip to Rwanda and Ara Malikian’s tour of Armenia, among other content.

22.45 / Antenna 3

New episode of the series ‘Alba’

The series led by Elena Rivera continues on Antena 3 with an episode that begins with the announcement of the imminent trial for the Alba case. Mercedes visits the investigating judge to ask for explanations for prosecuting the Entrerríos, but she ends up discovering that she is nothing more than the scapegoat of a corruption plot that the clan hides. In addition, Marta turns to Alba to prepare the young woman for the harsh process.

23.00 / AXN White

‘Origin’

Inception. USA, 2010 (150 minutes). Director: Christopher Nolan. Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Marion Cotillard, Elliott Page, Joseph Gordon-Lewitt, Lukas Haas, Michael Caine.

Christopher Nolan proposes a convoluted intrigue that delves into the world of dreams, in which some individuals can penetrate to appropriate the subconscious of others. Far from creating dreamlike universes, the director strives to make the interior of dreams a realistic place, with its own rules, yes, but completely recognizable. Besides, Origin accumulate shocking sequences, play with different narrative levels and speed up its plot until it reaches an overwhelming climax.

