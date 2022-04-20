What to watch: 8 fast-paced action movies on wheels to stream if you like ‘Ambulance: Escape Plan’ – Movie News

Fast-paced thrillers that take place in cars, trains or planes. Proposals full of rhythm and infallible to complement the experience of Michael Bay’s latest film. All available on platforms.

The exciting premiere of Ambulance: Escape Plan, by Michael Bay, has left us wanting more action on wheels. Thrillers with a full tank of gasoline, with the revolutions fired and that transport us in a firm and entertaining way but do not leave us dizzy.

Our review of Ambulance: Escape Plan, the apotheosis of debauchery

Not suitable for delicate hearts. These 8 proposals available on streaming platforms will guarantee you entertainment, suspense and fun by putting all their efforts into designing the action on the same stage. A moving stage, with triggered tension, and perfectly calibrated rhythms. Grab the keys, start up and let’s start this journey.

‘The devil on wheels’ (1971)

Originally conceived and released for American television, taken to theaters internationally, the devil on wheels put the talents of Steven Spielberg on display for the whole world. Taking the short story from Richard Matheson, the film puts us in the car of a normal man who is relentlessly chased by a truck that seems to be driven by a demonic force.

The decision to never show us who drives this constant threat adds incredible tension to what is already an exercise in flawless chase thriller.. Spielberg was only 24 years old when he shot this film, and it was practically his film debut beyond his experiences in television series, but he already shows an incredible mastery of visual language and of having the viewer excited through rhythm. .

You can see it on Filmin.

‘Speed ​​(Maximum power)’ (1994)

There are no action thrillers on wheels as iconic as Speed ​​(maximum power), that even counting on brilliant stars like Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock manages to make the protagonist the bus that cannot go below 80 kilometers per hour. Jan de Bont, long-time cinematographer, made the leap to directing in a big way here.

A kind of Crystal jungle in a bus full of explosives that can not be stopped, which maintains the tension and rhythm throughout two hours without giving up some fun derived from its crazy premise. A B-series film of pure spirit with resources and a great production bill that became one of the best action films of the 1990s.

You can see it in Disney+.

‘Air Force One (The President’s Plane)’ (1997)

Before, posters with all the cast members looking at nothing were not necessary to attract attention and cause interest in seeing the movie. In the nineties if you put Harrison Ford staring intently at nothing was already enough to draw people into the room. It is part of the success of Air Force One (The President’s Plane)a high-flying action spectacle.

Ford plays (no less) the president of the United States, with a past as a decorated combatant in Vietnam, in the midst of an international conflict with the Kazakhstan region. A group of separatist terrorists from the country infiltrate the presidential plane, threatening the rest of the passengers and the president’s family, and he will resort to his combat techniques to try to solve the situation. A pure exercise in tension by a master like Wolfgang Petersen.

You can see it in Disney+.

‘Con Air (Convicts in the air)’ (1997)

A plane transporting the most dangerous criminals in the country. Add a graceful Nicolas Cage to the mix and you have perfect entertainment. Con Air (Convicts in the air)although directed by Simon West, has all the hallmarks of the Jerry Bruckheimer factory in total and shameless action that will have us delighted in our armchair for a couple of hours.

with Air It is a film worthy of its star. Effective and exciting, without fear of nonsense or that people may point out their shame. The action in the plane is also effective within its almost impossible parameters in real life. Like Speed, although at a lower level, it has all the spirit of the best series B made with elements and expertise typical of large productions, which leaves it in the best possible area.

You can see it in Disney+.

‘Non-Stop (No stops)’ (2014)

Liam Neeson has also had his journeys in vehicles in his recent stage as an action hero, and this Non-Stop it will not be his only film included in the selection. This time we have him on board a plane, acting as a policeman during the journey, and he has to investigate a terrorist threat that threatens to eliminate a passenger every 20 minutes unless his demands are met.

East intriguing game of cat and mouse in the air is one of his most effective works in the area of ​​hard-core thrillers, thanks to the good work of the director Jaume Collet-Serra, one of his most frequent (and best) collaborators. Collet-Serra always makes these films a notch better than they should be under normal circumstances, and in Non-Stop he does a fairly responsive and effective job.

You can see it in hbo max and Amazon Prime Video.

‘Unstoppable’ (2010)

Few made thrillers as exemplary as Tony Scott. Unstoppable is just one of his several examples, taking a premise as crazy as that of a train unleashed at full speed and exploit from it all the tension and fun one needs. His usual collaborator Denzel Washington and Chris Pine will be in charge of trying to reverse a situation that could endanger the lives of thousands of people.

Tony Scott’s latest movie is a surefire show. An hour and thirty-five fast-paced, entertaining minutes, with unlikely situations that he presents firmly and without fear of ridicule, with a solid relationship of male camaraderie and the frenetic montage that is the hallmark of the house. Suspense and fun go hand in hand with a spectacular direction, returning to Unstoppable is an essential part of Tony’s filmography.

You can see it on Disney+.

‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015)

George Miller returned to the deranged character of Max Rockatansky with which he created an iconic trilogy of films. But he wanted to take it all even further with Mad Max: Fury Road, with Tom Hardy in the leading role alongside Charlize Theron. The Australian raised the entire film as a great chase where most of the action would take place around a cargo truck.

The result is beyond doubt. road rage is the greatest expression of Miller’s cinema, of the saga Mad Max and surely the best action movie of the last ten years. A devastating whirlwind that absorbs you in its first bars and completely revolutionizes you for two perfect hours, magnificently planned and carried out, without a single moment where you lose your rhythm and energy. Practically an unrepeatable miracle.

You can see it on HBO Max.

‘The passenger’ (2018)

We already warned that Liam Neeson would return in this selection, and he does it with the best of his collaborations with Jaume Collet-Serra. The passenger takes us to a commuter train ride that Neeson’s character takes regularly to go to work. Suddenly, a mysterious passenger has a conversation with him, warning him of an imminent threat to her family unless he finds a certain person on board the train.

The film becomes a fast-paced exercise where Neeson must interact with the different passengers on the train, reading their behavior or suspicious behavior, and reacting to the different turns that the situation is taking. Impeccably told, upliftingly paced, and always a dot or two better than you assume it’s going to be. thanks to the strong combination of Neeson’s presence and Collet-Serra’s direction.

You can see it on Movistar +.

