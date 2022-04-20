What is the “flying whirlpool” that has been detected over Hawaii

Image : subaru telescope

the past happened weekend, when the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii captured a strange “flying whirlpool” furrowing the night sky What the hell was going on up there?

Apparently, that stranger happened near Mauna Kea, and it did so a few hours after a California-based Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched a spy satellite into orbit.

Yes, SpaceX launched the satellite for the US National Reconnaissance Office. USA (NRO). The Falcon 9 rocket was topped by an NROL-85 spacecraft, which blasted off on the morning of Sunday, April 17, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Let’s see the video of the “stranger” first :

As explained by researcher Marco Langbroek, based in the Netherlands. to SpaceWeather.com:

The video shows the characteristic spiral caused by fuel venting after deorbiting of the Falcon 9 upper stage, which was taken out of orbit over the [Océano] Pacific just after the end of the first revolution.

In other words, the last and “dying” stage of a SpaceX rocket was the responsible for generating that strange and impressive “night spiral” over Hawaii.

Langbroek also recounts that the first stage of the Falcon 9 booster is reusable and successfully landed on an unmanned craft in the Pacific Ocean. Falcon 9’s upper stage is not reusable, and after sending the spacecraft into its assigned orbit, it naturally fell back into the atmosphere to burn up. [IFLScience]