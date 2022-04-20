What does Real Madrid need to proclaim itself champion of Spain this week

The squad led by Carlo Ancelotti must beat Osasuna at El Sadar this Wednesday and hope that Barcelona does not win to reach the title

real Madrid starred last Sunday in the Sánchez-Pizjuan Stadium one of the best games of the 2021/22 LaLiga season when they came back to Seville a score of 0-2 and win 3-2. The victory against the Nervión team could be key for the Merengues to be proclaimed champions of Spain this week.

With 75 points in first place in the standings, the ‘White House’ could win the LaLiga title next Sunday, but they need various combinations for that to happen.

First, the staff led by Carlo Ancelotti must win this Wednesday Osasuna in El Sadar. With a victory against the Pamplona team, Madrid would reach 78 units and to be crowned champion of Spain this week it would depend directly on what the Barcelona.

The set of Xavi Hernandez will face the Royal Society and Rayo Vallecano on Thursday and Sunday, respectively, and the culé squad would have to get no more than two points. If Barcelona reaches 62 units this week, they would no longer have mathematical options to fight for the title.

The same way, Seville Y Athletics, ranked third and fourth, respectively, have to draw or lose this week for Real Madrid to be crowned champions next Sunday. Seville will visit Levante while the Colchoneros receive the Grenade.

IF NOT THIS WEEK, WHEN CAN REAL MADRID WIN THE TITLE?

Yes Barcelona, ​​Seville Y Atletico Madrid they win their next matches, real Madrid could win LaLiga on May 8 with a win at the Wanda Metropolitano.

With three points against the Colchoneros, Madrid could reach 84 points assuming that those led by Ancelotti beat Osasuna Y Spanish. With 84 units it would be impossible for Barcelona, ​​Seville Y Athletic can reach the ‘Whites’.

Next, we share the rivals of the Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville Y Atletico Madrid in the final stretch of the Spanish calendar.

real Madrid

Matches: Osasuna, Espanyol, Atlético de Madrid, Levante, Cádiz and Real Betis

Barcelona

Matches: Real Sociedad, Rayo Vallecano (pending duel), Mallorca, Betis, Celta de Vigo, Getafe and Villarreal

Seville

Matches: Levante, Cádiz, Villarreal, Mallorca, Atlético de Madrid and Athletic

Atletico Madrid

Matches: Granada, Athletic, Real Madrid, Elche, Seville and Real Sociedad