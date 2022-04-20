Weddings in Las Vegas: 15 unforgettable VIP couples

C.donkeys, slot machines e hundreds of Elvis Presley impersonators in the middle of the streets. All this, and more, happens in legendary Las Vegas city ​​of sin and gambling immersed in the Nevada desert. A kind of funfair for adults, Las vegas is also famous for vip weddings as long as they are kitsch, fast and over the top. And there are many stars who could not resist the charm of swear eternal love right there.

Vip weddings, to be honest, almost all finished in a short timelike the one between Britney Spears and Jason Alexander finished after 55 hours. Nevertheless for some the unionalbeit decided at the last minute, it lasted a lifetime. Like the one between the legendary Paul Newman and his wife Joanne Woodward.

Vip weddings: the stars who got married in Las Vegas

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

The one between the star of Maleficent and the American actor certainly was one of the most transgressive and talked about marriages of Hollywood history. The couple met in 2000 on the set of False track and, after a few days, eternal love is declared a Las Vegas with a crazy ceremony. The union lasts only three years but the two will not fail arouse scandal countless times. Like when they were immortalized with around the neck a vial containing their blood or when, during an interview on the red carpet of the MTV Awards, they declared that they had just finished making sex in the car.

After the divorce in 2003, due to too different lifestyles, the two are still remained good friends.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

For blink-182 drummer and reality star the evening of Grammy Awards last April 3 was not only the umpteenth opportunity to show their love on the red carpet, but also “a special day”. After the ceremony, the two flew to Las Vegas to declare eternal love in front of an Elvis impersonator. The ceremony lasted about 30 minutes: Kourtney Kardashian wore a studded leather jacket and underneath a vintage designer bustier with a huge crystal gothic cross in the center. Travis, on the other hand, was bare-chested under the nail and sported “only” the countless tattoos.

Crazy and improvised wedding which, of course, will be replicated in a big way elsewhere. With the entire Kardashian clan complete.

Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford

The most glamorous couple of the 90s promises each other eternal love in Las Vegas in 1991 much to everyone’s surprise. Very reserved and allergic to confessions in the press, the two remain married for four years in which, numerous times, they will be forced to deny the rumors about one alleged homosexuality of both.

The cause of the divorce? According to Cindy, not spending enough time together. The two have not seen each other since.

Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow

Despite the 29-year difference – she was 19 at the time, he 48 – the singer of My Way and Woody Allen’s future partner they promise eternal love in Las Vegas in June 1966 at the home of his friend Jack Entratter. Sinatra, after the wedding, asks Mia to stop actingshe agrees for a while but after a year accepts the starring role in the cult Rosemary’s Baby.

And, right on the set of Polanski’s film in 1968, Sinatra will send her the divorce papers.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

For the actor of Ghost Rider it is the second wedding in Las Vegas, after the one with Erika Koike that lasted four days in 2019. This time the lucky one is Riko Shibata that the star married on February 16, 2021 – a date chosen in honor of the birthday of the deceased father of the groom – with an intimate ceremony at the Wynn Hotel.

Last January the couple announced they are expecting their first childthe third for Nicolas after Weston, born from the relationship with Christina Fulton, and Ka-El, 16, had by his ex-wife Alice Kim.

Cher and Gregg Allman

After a long and turbulent marriage to Sonny Bono, the pop star of Strong Enough meets the very blond Gregg Allmanleader of the legendary Allman Brothers Band. It is love at first sight and vip wedding in Vegas in June 1975.

After only nine days, however, Cher leaves him in the lurchunable to bear the alcoholic habits of her new husband. Within a month, the couple reconciled and in July 1976 the son was born Elijah Blue. The two will also record a record together, entitled Two the Hard Way, but in 1978 Cher will have already flown into the arms of the Kiss leader Gene Simmons. And the following year, he will sign the papers of the divorce by his handsome Gregg.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

In September 2003shortly after the end of the relationship with Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears begins a relationship with her childhood friend Jason Alexander, whom he marries to everyone’s huge surprise on January 3, 2004, in the world famous The Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. After just 55 hours, however, the wedding was canceled and, in a press release, the pop star declares that the wedding has been celebrated at a time when he was unable to understand his actions.

Lately, Jason, however, claimed that he was tricked into ending their marriage. With the promise that they could continue their relationship and celebrate a real one. Which, unfortunately or fortunately, never happened.

Paolo Limiti and Justine Mattera

Even a homegrown celebrity couldn’t resist the lure of a Las Vegas wedding. This is the lyricist and TV presenter Paolo Limiti, who passed away in 2017. In 2000 she married Justine Mattera, Marilyn Monroe impersonator, she had met when she was a guest star on one of his shows.

Together until 2002Paolo and Justine also conducted a couple of programs together, up to an amicable divorce. The showgirl in 2009 married the entrepreneur Fabrizio Cassatahad two daughters and now he is an influencer very popular on his Instagram channel.

Shia LeBeouf and Mia Goth

Convict was the set of Nymphomaniac, directed by Lars Von Trier in 2015. After a few months of engagement, the couple organizes a VIP wedding in Las Vegas that they will share live streaming on TMZ. Divorce comes two years later, but with a movie-worthy twist, Mia and Shia get back together in 2021 and last year they welcomed, in great secrecy, their first child.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

After the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the couple formed by the lead singer of the Jonas Brothers and actress of game of Thrones gets married in Las Vegas at the chapel L’Amour. The singer’s brothers were present and, as usual, an Elvis impersonator officiated the whole thing.

A month later, the two replicated the wedding in a castle in France and in 2020 their first daughter arrived.

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward

One of the most beautiful and stainless couples in Hollywood, Paul and Joanne they met in 1957 on the set of The long hot summer, at the time he is already married with children. Nevertheless, the passion between the two bursts impetuously, to the point that Paul’s wife decides to step aside. The two get married so quickly in Las Vegas in January 1958 and over the years they will have three daughters.

Together for more than 50 years, the actor of The sting he has always flaunted absolute loyalty to his wife, jokingly declaring “I have a steak in the house. Why should I go out for a burger? “. While Joanne, in the rare interviews she granted of her, cleverly downplayed her husband’s sex appeal, declaring: «Paul a sex symbol? I don’t understand. He is over 40 years old, has 6 children and snores ”.

Pamela Anderson and Rick Solomon

Vera expert in flash weddings, especially in Las Vegasit is Pamela Anderson who married her childhood friend twice (between a reconciliation with Tommy Lee and the other) Rick Solomon. The first ceremony dates back to 2007 at the Mirage Hotel and the union lasts only two months. And then, 7 years later, Pamela and Rick try again and this time the wedding lasted almost a year.

Almost a record for the former lifeguard of Baywatch that, in 2020, she will marry producer Jon Peters from whom, however, she will separate only 11 days later.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

After an engagement of only three monthsthe two beautiful actors get married in a hurry in Las Vegas in November 1987. From the union three daughters will be born: Rumer, Scout LaRue and Tallulah Belle, ma in 2000 comes the friendly divorcebreaking the hearts of millions of fans.

Over the past twenty years, the bond between Bruce and Demi has always been very strong. Especially today, since the actor of Die Hard he retired from cinema due to one neurodegenerative disease. And it was Demi and the girls who made the social announcement.

Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson

When Tippi Hedren’s daughter has only 14 years old, meets on the film set The Harrad Experience the handsome Don, 22 years old to the first cinematographic experiences. Love at first sight, opposed by her family, he will take them in 1976 to marry in great secrecy in Las Vegas. But the divorce comes seven months later.

In the 80s, Melanie will have a child with her partner Steven Bauer butnearly fifteen years later, he gets back together with Don and the couple get married again in Las Vegas in 1989. From the union it will be born Dakota Johnson but in 1996 the second divorce.

This time because of Antonio Banderas who falls in love with Melanie on the set of the comedy Two Much – One too many.

Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra

He was one transgressive basketball star in the stars and stripes, she is a model and actress of Baywatch. Carmen and Dennis were married in Las Vegas, in the Little Chapel of the Flowers, on November 14, 1998.

But less than two weeks later, nine days to be exact, Rodman did cancellation request. Claiming that she was too drunkand therefore not in full capacity, when he pronounced the fateful “yes”.

