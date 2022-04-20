‘WeCrashed’, Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are the best reason to watch the new Apple TV+ series

Related news

A few weeks ago it was released Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber and next month comes The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes, two series that narrate the real stories of success and failure of the founders of billionaire technology companies. The thematic trio completes it WeCrashedthe WeWork series, coming to Apple TV+ today with Jared Leto and Anne Hathawayits two protagonists, as a great claim.

Leto plays in the series a adam neumann, an entrepreneur who tried unsuccessfully to commercialize various inventions, among which were pajamas for babies with knee pads, for when they began to crawl; and a pair of women’s shoes with folding heels, to suit his lifestyle. The idea with which he finally conquered the world, starting with investors entrusting him with millions of dollars for his adventure, was a coworking space called WeWork. An idea that was not new at all, but that knew how to sell well, and caught on in the middle of the real estate crisis.

WeWork attracted young professionals who couldn’t pay high rent independently, because it allowed them to have their offices in the best area of ​​New York. With a bar, games area, an environment designed to naturally promote yourself on social networks and a philosophy new age who bet on him We (us) instead of individualism. Pronoun that he subsequently trademarked for several million dollars and “rented” from his own company so that he could continue to use it. Paradoxes of life and capitalism.

The first day of WeWork.



Neumann, Travis Kalanick (Uber) and Elizabeth Holmes (Theranos) may seem like professional hustlers to us, but they had what it takes to convince others of the potential of their vision and infect them with their enthusiasm. Art of persuasion, charisma or cunning, we can give it whatever name we want, but it is an innate talent with which they were not scamming ordinary people (also), but experienced investors and banking entities. Just like the Anna Delvey of Whose it’s Anna.

Of all these cases, the WeWork case is perhaps the most incredible, due to the nature of the product/idea it was selling, something that was not new at all and could be easily replicated. Nonetheless, the growth of this unicorn company was meteoricreaching a value of almost 50 billion dollars in less than a decade, with international expansion (it has offices in Barcelona and Madrid) and several subsidiary brands in other areas, such as education or fitness.

Leto is in charge of giving life to the peculiar figure of Neumann, someone capable of convincing some to do the work for him and others to sign blank checks for his dreams. Hathaway is Rebekah, his wife, entertainer, unofficial co-founder of the brand, and responsible for the philosophy We of the company. Yoga teacher and also an aspiring actress in the shadow of her famous cousin, Gwyneth Paltrow. Adam and Rebekah are walking characters. Egotistic, self-satisfied and chaotic. Together they form the perfect couple, one who lives in his own bubble of unreality and destroys everything and everyone who crosses his path. That wacky, wacky romance is at the center of WeCrashed and it is also his greatest success.

WeWork crazy parties.



Leto and Hathaway are totally dedicated to embody those megalomaniacs without fear of ridicule. As in the uncomfortable, and at the same time hilarious scene, in which Rebekah plays the Masha of The three sisters Chekhov in an absurd Russian accent on opening night. The series begins at the end, showing the moment in which Neumann is summoned to an extraordinary meeting in which they ask him to dismiss him as CEO. We know from the beginning how it will all end, but the attraction of this trip is to see those co-pilots without an instruction manual embarking on a trip with which they think they are going to change the world. an adventure full of awkward, delirious, hyperbolic and absurd moments. I don’t know if they’re Emmy-worthy performances, but they’re definitely worth seeing.

New episodes of ‘WeCrashed’ are available on Fridays on Apple TV+.

