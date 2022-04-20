Water waves is the spring 2022 trend for long hair

After the beach waves and after the liquid hair, among the hair trends of spring 2022 for long hair here are the water wavesespecially perfect on maxi-length hair that has been enjoying a lot of success lately.

We can consider them an evolution of the beach waves, with which they share an apparently informal and spontaneous styling. The difference is in the type of wave, more tapered, with flat roots. Water waves work best on long straight hair, but you can also try them on mediums and curls.

The consecration to trend comes from the jet set: the looks of celebs like Megan Fox or Jennifer Lopez they are good examples to be inspired by.

Also Zendaya she posed for two ADV campaigns with water waves.

Always in step with the latest trends, Chiara Ferragni she wore them with a lighter wave on her medium cut.

The constant of the water waves is the middle row, to allow the locks to be distributed evenly over the shoulders. A true mermaid look that is only apparently informal and spontaneous. Its realization, in fact, is not so immediate.

If you choose not to use tools, your best bet is braid the hair that is still damp and let them dry naturally. To prevent it from wrinkling, however, it is necessary to apply a specific cream, both in the case of straight hair, to remedy the possible excessive porosity of the shaft, and in the case of curls, to tame the natural wave and shape it to the weave. In both cases it is also useful to apply a finish product to fix the ripple and make it last longer.

If you choose to use the plateit is necessary to provide a heat protector to protect the locks from heat and specific styling products to give more texture and therefore facilitate styling. Gods are also available wave formers curlers, in which to insert and roll the lock, usually preferred by those with afro hair.