Warzone would confirm the arrival of King Kong

Crossover content and events are nothing new for games as a service these days, with titles like Fortnite often incorporating IPs and franchises from other mediums like TV, movies, and even other video games.

Call of Duty: Warzone has been following in these footsteps for a couple of years now, especially for the annual Halloween events, where horror icons like Ghostface, Donnie Darko, Jigsaw and Leatherface have been made available as operator skins.

However, the popular game has also incorporated other popular franchises through the game’s online store. Almost a year ago John Rambo and John McClane were added during a limited time event. Another Sylvester Stallone character, Judge Dredd, followed suit a few months later, and recently players were able to add skins and items based on the hit anime Attack on Titan.

In recent weeks, Activision has announced another crossover, this time with two very big characters. The trailer for the third season announced the appearance of the King of the Monsters himself, Godzilla. However, the latest announcement comes from the Call of Duty Twitter account, showing a 40-second clip of two pilots trying to identify an unknown creature moving across the Caldera map. The pilots identify a massive set of bones before finding themselves stalked by an even larger creature.

Although neither the video nor the message “Something big is coming to Caldera…” clearly indicate that it is King Kong, the roar heard at the end seems to have given fans a big clue. The video also shows a part of Caldera that resembles Skull Island, home of King Kong.

All of these hints have sent the community into a frenzy of speculation, with many agreeing that Call of Duty could be tapping into a “Monsterverse” for Warzone’s third season, though nothing is official yet, so fans will have to wait. wait until the new season is officially revealed.