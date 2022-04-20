Vin Diesel unveils the film’s logo and announces the start of production

As we continue to talk about Helen Mirren’s possible return in Fast & Furious 10, Vin Diesel has surprisingly unveiled the next chapter’s logo of this spectacular saga with a post on Instagram, which you can find reported at the bottom of the news, as well as having also announced the start of filming.

As you can see, the font and style of this new logo echoes the aggressive and showy character of the previous chapters. As a novelty, however, it is curious to note that the Roman numbering system will be used in the title, while until now the Arabic numerals had been opted for. In fact, as far as the US market is concerned at least, we can see that the title will be “FAST X“. In addition, the logo photo is also enriched with this statement: “First day“, suggesting the beginning of the making of the film.

However, we would like to point out that it is not certain that in Italy the film will be published as “FAST X“since we have often seen change the title from the original versionas also happened with Fast & Furios 9distributed as “F9” In the USA.

However, the official Twitter profile of the Fast and Furious saga also shared the new logo and, as you can see in the second post at the bottom of the news, accompanied the image with the following slogan: “Fasten your seatbelts. FAST X is currently in production“.

Therefore, we can say that the period of absence from social networks is officially over for Vin Diesel, given the frequency of his latest posts. We remind you, in fact, that recently the actor, after returning to social media for fans, also welcomed Brie Larson, the new entry in the saga, to the Fast & Furious family. Finally, speaking of new entry, we point out that, in case you missed it, Jason Momoa will play the villain of Fast & Furious 10.