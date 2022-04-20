Unrecognizable, Guardado’s reaction after being relegated to the Betis bench

The reaction of Andrés Guardado after leaving the exchange in Betis vs Elche

April 19, 2022 3:20 p.m.

Midfielder Andrés Guardado, after several games, returned to the starting lineup, where it was not the turning point for Betis to take the three points against Elche. The Mexican left frustrated and even had an unusual attitude in him.

More news from the Mexican team:

They see him as Lozano’s successor and without so much press he would reach the Premier League

Andrés Guardado played 57 minutes and after being substituted he settled on the substitute bench. During the broadcast of the match, the camera focused on the Little Prince, who instead of being aware of his teammates had his eyes on the floor as if he were a scolded child who is not interested in what is happening around him.

Andrés Guardado’s face shows frustration at not having the minutes he had in previous tournaments. Although there was talk that he would renew with Real Betis, the Mexican’s main concern is that, without playing time, he could lose ground to secure his ticket to Qatar.

Would Martino leave Andres Guardado out of the Tri?

For what Andrés Guardado means in the Mexican team, Gerardo Martino would have him contemplated for the Qatar World Cup, but he does not ensure ownership in the Tri, something that has the Mexican player very worried.

More news from the Mexican team:

Goodbye to Martino, the new DT that El Tri would have and would not call Chicharito either