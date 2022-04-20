Trial Johnny Depp – Amber Heard: The 25 phrases in the declaration war

After airing his private life in a media trial in London, the actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard They returned to court on Monday, this time in the United States, to accuse each other of defamation.

The lawsuit arose from an opinion piece written by Heard and published in the daily Washington Post in December 2018 in which she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic violence” and says she has been harassed by society after her allegations of assault.

“I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change,” the article was titled.

The actress did not mention Depp, whom she met in 2009 on the set of “Diary of a Seducer” and whom she married in 2015. But already in 2016 she had tried to obtain a restraining order, to finally drop the charges as part of the divorce settlement, which was finalized in 2017.

Following the publication of this article, Depp, who denies beating his wife, filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard, seeking $50 million in damages.

“The op-ed’s insinuation that Mr. Depp is a domestic abuser is categorically and demonstrably false. Mr. Depp has never abused Ms. Heard,” the lawsuit says.

Facing in court

– “This case shows how devastating words can be when they are false and spoken in public,” said the actor’s lawyer, benjamin chewat the opening of the process.

– “Amber Heard forever changed Depp’s life and reputation and you will hear him tell of the terrible impact this had on his life,” said the actor’s lawyer.

– “You will see who the real Johnny Depp is, beyond fame, beyond the pirate costumes,” said Heard’s lawyer J. Benjamin Rottenborn.

– “This man’s poor choices have gotten him to this point,” Rottenborn said. “Stop blaming other people for the problems you created yourself.”

– Heard loved the side of Johnny that we see in the movies, charismatic, charming, generous, he’s the man she fell in love with,” her attorney Elaine Bredehoft told jurors. “But unfortunately the monster appeared and this monster appeared when drank or took drugs.

– “It was during these episodes of rage that he attacked verbally, psychologically, physically and sexually” to Amber Heard, explained Bredehoft.

– Depp had in him “an enormous rage” that transformed him into a “demon” and “it was during these episodes of rage that he attacked Heard verbally, psychologically, physically and sexually,” Bredehoft explained.

– “The actress never separated from her makeup kit to hide the bruises on her face,” said attorney Elaine Bredehoft.

Depp’s sister, Christi Dembrowski, described on the stand a toxic marital relationship with a “always conflicting” young woman who “greatly exaggerated” her husband’s drug and alcohol problems and called him a “fat old man.”

-“I looked at his forehead, the side of his face, his cheek, his neck, the other side of his face, and I didn’t see anything,” said Isaac Baruch, an old friend of Johnny Depp, assuring that he had kissed her on the cheek to which he allegedly threw the phone at her without her reacting.

As Kate James, Amber’s former personal assistant, put it: Depp was the peaceful one, she said, while Heard was frequently intoxicated and used to inflict verbal abuse, including bullying her own mother and sister. “Her poor sister of hers was treated like a dog you kick, basically.”

– Laurel Anderson, the couple’s therapist, recalled when Heard told her that Depp was using a lot of drugs. “And she slapped him because she was talking nonsense and talking about being with another woman.”

Anderson said Depp told him that Heard “punched as hard as she could.” She also noted that in at least one session in which she saw Heard alone, the actress told her that Depp hit her. She said Heard showed her bruises to her, in photographs and in person.

Anderson said Heard also told him that Depp at one point allegedly told him, “No one likes you. You’re having fame for me. I no longer feel in love with you. You are a prostitute.”

Heard “wanted to want to get divorced,” but at the same time she didn’t want to and was trying to figure out what to do, Anderson said. “She loved him. She loved. She wasn’t stupid, she knew what they were doing wasn’t healthy.”

-“They were both victims of abuse in their homes. I think he was kept under control for decades until Heard got out of control and they got involved in what I saw as mutual abuse,” Anderson said.

-“If Depp was going to leave to reduce the intensity of the fight, she hit him to keep him there because she preferred to be in a fight than for him to leave,” said the therapist after assuring that Heard, known for her role in “Aquaman” I was terrified of abandonment.

– The doctor David Kipper said that the place where the piece of finger that Depp lost in March 2015 appeared looked like the scene after an intense fight. The actor’s lawyers had previously claimed that he lost part of his middle finger after Heard threw several glass bottles at him during a violent fight.

-In another recorded statement, nurse Debbie Lloyd retrieved notes from her consultations with Depp in which she noted that “the patient has discussed feelings of anger and sadness about their relationship” and “the patient has been encouraged to stay away from his wife, because the relationship is toxic”.

-Keenan Wyatt, who worked as a sound engineer on many of his films, said, “I’ve never seen Johnny assault anyone.”

-“I have never hit a woman in my life,” said actor Johnny Depp during his first statement in court in Fairfax, where he also denounced that he suffered “constant physical abuse” by Heard when they lived together.

“There were arguments and things like that but I never got to the point of hitting Heard in any way,” Depp told the jury.

“I am obsessed with the truth,” he said. “So today is actually the first opportunity that I’ve ever had to be able to talk about this case,” the actor said.

“It’s very rare when you go from being Cinderella to Quasimodo in less than a second,” said Depp, who said that, at the same time, “he couldn’t feel ashamed” because he knew “I was doing the right thing.”

-Johnny Depp acknowledged his problems with drugs, but assured that “he is not a maniac who needs to be high or loaded all the time”: “I have taken substances over the years, from time to time, to numb the ghosts, the specters, who have accompanied me since my youth,” he said. “Essentially it was just self-medication.”

