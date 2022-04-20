Toñi Acosta, about his divorce from Jacobo and Raphael’s relationship

During their adventure with their friend Silvia Abril in ‘Planeta Calleja’, the two actresses have had time for long conversations and the occasional confidence.

Although he does not usually talk about his private life, Toñi Acosta has given Jesús Calleja some details of how his divorce from Jacobo Martos, son of singer Raphael and Natalia Figueroa, was, and what their relationship is like now.

After almost 13 years of marriage and two children together, Nicolás and Julia, Jacobo Martos and Toni Acosta decided to put an end to their marriage in 2015. Now, according to the actress, both maintain an excellent relationship.

Toñi Acosta has also talked about the relationship he has with his ex-father-in-law, the singer Raphael, for whom he has only had good words: “He is a great person and we get along very well. In addition, he has been my teacher when it comes to face this profession. They are a totally normal family”, he explained.

Toni Acosta, about her current sentimental status: “I’m single”

The actress has made clear the excellent relationship she has with Jacobo and how united they are as a family: “We are a very close family, a unit with the children, him and me, but we were not a good couple.” She has also explained how she told her children that they had decided to separate: “I copied Kate Winslet, who put in the press that she did not want her children to find out one day through the press about what had happened, that she preferred to tell her.”

“I don’t need to have a partner to have a happy and fulfilling life”