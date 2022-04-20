Tom Cruise’s flight training

It has been more than 35 years since top gun he became the icon of the 80s and of the aerial acrobatics cinema that consecrated Tom Cruise and lined millions of adolescent folders. At this time, the star of Mission Impossible he’s also become a real pilot, and while aviation, automated flight, and digital effects have also evolved, he’s not going to let Top Gun: Maverick feel less real than the original.

“I wasn’t ready to do a sequel until we had a story worth telling,” says the actor in a video just released by Paramount about working behind the scenes of Top Gun: Maverick. And above all, “until the technology had evolved so that we could go deeper into the experience of a fighter pilot.” Three decades later, the moment arrived and Tom Cruise took the controls.

Miles Teller, Lewis Pullman and part of the team had to train for three months to be able to perform the stunts that we have seen in the trailer of Top Gun: Maverick and sitting in the cockpit of F-18s living up to the expectations of the only actor who in 1986 could withstand the G-forces a fighter pilot is subjected to. Cruise himself designed the workout. A “hard training”, in the words of producer Jerry Bruckheimer, with which to make “the action scenes seem real”.

Cruise worked with the Navy and the genuine TOP GUN School to develop a way to film the F-18’s aerobatic and combat flights. During the three months of training, the cast tested different planes and advanced in the difficulty of the maneuvers until they were baptized in command of a brand new F-18 Super Hornett, making it take off from an aircraft carrier.

First, Cruise introduced them to a single engine “to develop their spatial awareness within the aircraft.” They then switched to the L-39s to practice their stunts. And only finally did they get inside the cockpit of an F-18. Miles Teller throughout that time felt like a “Tom Cruise boot camp” of fitness and stunts, while Lewis Pullman admits to throwing up in the cockpit once (but don’t look it up on Youtube that wasn’t on camera). ).

The training was not even limited to the air. The Navy told Cruise that if someone is going to eject from the air “they have to be able to survive underwater,” so they trained a “demanding underwater program” that taught them to move upside down underwater until free of the seat and go outside.

Director of Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinski also had to participate in the whole process, teaching the actors to “handle the cameras, since when they are inside the plane they are the ones who have to direct”. Teller and Pullman not only had to use the camera but also had to think about the entire composition of the shot: the lighting, the vision of the landscape in the sky, the angle of the shot… These were things that could not be planned rigorously except once. once in the air.

It’s no wonder that, Koskinski admitted in an interview with Empire, they’ve shot up to “800 hours of material,” as well as “all three The Lord of the rings together”.

On May 26 we will know how the experiment has turned out, but if it fails (which does not look like) it will not be for lack of training.

