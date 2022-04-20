Tom Cruise’s first agent highlights the actor’s explosive temper even before he established himself as a superstar

Eileen Berlin recalls Tom Cruise’s naturally explosive behavior even before he became one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Tom Cruise He has been one of the biggest actors in the film industry for decades. He has worked with some of the most prestigious directors, from Steven Spielberg to Brian De Palma, Stanley Kubrick…

He is also known for filming the action scenes that occur himself, without the need for stunt doubles, something that has earned him praise and criticism alike.

But if there is something that has stood out, for the worse, in Tom Cruise’s career in his legendary explosive temper and his controlling tendency on the set.

That behavior has been worth more than one upset throughout the actor’s career, including a temporary break in the collaboration between his production company, Wagner/Cruise Productions, and Paramount.

The one who was Tom Cruise’s first agent in his younger years, Eileen Berlinhas spoken with The Daily Mail about the actor and, especially, about the temperament that Cruise already had in his youth.

Berlin represented Tom Cruise until the actor’s participation in Top Gun, when the actor moved to Los Angeles and she remained in New York.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

The veteran representative, who is currently 86 years old, recalled the anger that the young Tom Cruise harbored inside him, the result, in his words, of the resentment he felt towards his father.

Eileen Berlin recalled that when she gave Cruise an album of clippings of her teen magazine work for his 19th birthday, the actor exploded, saying he “wanted to be considered an adult actor,” throwing the album in her face and punching her on the cheek. .

The paths of Berlin and Cruise separated in the 80s, although with her he filmed films such as the aforementioned Top Gun, Risky Business or Taps, beyond honor.

One of Tom Cruise’s most recognized works is, of course, Mission Impossible, whose seventh film will arrive (we hope) at the end of the year, with an eighth on the way.

Cruise will also return to play Peter Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick. However, his temperament is still in the news from time to time.

In 2020, without going any further, some audio came to light of him yelling at the Mission Impossible 7 team for breaking the anti-COVID protocols.

Of course, Tom Cruise’s case is far from being the only one of its kind in Hollywoodwhere many stars tend to spend three towns when they get angry.