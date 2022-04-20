Tom Cruise join the cast of ‘Top Gun 2’ to be fighter pilots

Yes, we know that Tom Cruise come in very hard to prepare for Top Gun: Maverickgiving flight classes and preparing physically, but the interpreter, the last great star of the most classic Hollywood, who will soon release the long-awaited sequel to the eighties film, decided to lead the cast in a hard camp to make them almost fighter pilots. Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirm this in a new video below.

Cruise’s goal was for the actors to be compelling and to have the best airplane sequences ever.

“The airplane sequences had to be authentic, so we had the actors preparing for months”explain those responsible for Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer. Both the actor and the producer have worked together to allow, as in the original film, the sequences of the fighters flying and fighting each other to be as believable, spectacular and tangible as possible. And for that, you had to find a preparation intensive, months and months, to get the actors and actresses of the cast ready.

This is a sample of how Tom Cruise works, an industry by itself. We talk about one of the most demanding actors in Hollywood when it comes to preparing and carrying out action sequencesvery stubborn in not using doubles or having the help of specialists to carry out his risk scenes in sagas like Mission Impossible. He rarely enlists the help of the true professionals of the trade. In collaboration with Joseph Kosinskiwith whom I already worked in obliviondecided that this time, they had to have real pilots so the cast would learn how to behave realistically on screen.

“ The actors spent months preparing by flying fighters and learning how the US Navy operates in the skies.

If he prepared himself, he sought that all the actors agree to the strict preparation that is needed to pilot this type of weapon that crosses the skies.yes actors like Glen Powell and Miles Telleras well as the rest of the cast, spent three months preparing for the sequel to top gun. They learned how techniques of ejection typical of the Navy, to pilot fighters and to deal with the instruments of this type of vehicle and were subjected to innumerable aeronautical training. And there are more, since the cast had to learn to film themselves in the cockpit of airplaneslearning to orient the cameras they carried on the fighters to get the best shot.

“Tom put us through Lo call the tom cruise training camp. We were getting in shape for the stunts and stuff that Tom does in his movies. It is usually a very specific type of training. It’s not just going to the gym and lifting some weights, we also did flight training for three months before we started filming They put us to the test,” Teller said a few weeks ago.

Top Gun: Maverick will tell us how, after more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s finest aviators, Pete Maverick Mitchell (Tom Cruise) finds himself where he always wanted to be, pushing the limits as a fearless test pilot and fending off the advance in his rank to station him on land. The film will be released in theaters on May 27.