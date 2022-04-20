Titanic, 110 years

The event that was scheduled in Punto Fijo, Falcón state, for Mother’s Day was definitely suspended. In recent days we denounced that this was a fiasco, because most of the groups that were going to present themselves were false. I want to make it clear that the radio station Mundial 93.7 FM is exempt from any responsibility; it only served as an advertising platform like any other radio that is hired for its services.

49 years have just passed on April 16 of the unfortunate physical disappearance of the Spanish vocalist Nino Bravo, who tragically lost his life in a car accident. He recorded 60 songs that have become quintessential romantic classics. His success came in the summer of 1969, when Augusto Algueró gave him “I love you, I love you”, which for various reasons, even though the actress Carmen Sevilla and the singer Raphael had recorded it, had not succeeded in the record market. Nino achieved an overwhelming success with her, which was followed by “I’m looking for it”, “That will be my house”, “My great love”, “A kiss and a flower” and “Noelia”, among others. As a posthumous song, “America, America” ​​also became famous.

110 years have passed since the sinking of the Titanic and James Cameron’s film, starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet, was released 25 years ago. Several films have been made inspired by the most famous shipwreck in history, but Cameron’s was a true box office success and, to date, remains one of the most watched productions on the subject.

The company Miranda Events and Productions is advancing by leaps and bounds. It has a portfolio of leading artistic figures such as Eric Franchesky, Los Angeles Negros, Melody Gaita, Cardenales del Éxito and the doubles of Tío Simón and Luis Miguel, among others. The latter is characterized by Alexander Aguilera (Shanders), who is also known as the Man of 1,200 voices. By the way, both doubles will be as special guests in our program “The Golden Years” by Globovisión.