Timothée Chalamet spotted in sweet company: that’s who it is

Timothée Chalamet is one of the youngest and most talked about actors of recent years. After the success of Call me by your namethe actor’s career took off considerably leading him to have increasingly important roles. Last September he landed in the cinema with the version of the colossal Dunes directed by Denis Villeneuve, where he starred opposite Oscar Isaac, Zendaya and Jason Momoa, among others. Among the new projects is the film about Willy Wonka, in which she will play the iconic role of Johnny Deep in Tim Barton’s film. Timothée Chalamet is also the idol of many teenagers and after the relationship with Lily-Rose Deep there was no other news about his private life. However a few days ago he was spotted in the company of a young model: let’s find out who it is.

Timothée Chalamet: Spotted at Coachella with Sarah Talabi

Last week in California took place the most anticipated and loved music festival by Americans and beyond: Coachella. Three days of music and concerts in which artists such as Bille Eilish, The Weekend, Harry Styles and I Måneskin took the stage. As every year there are numerous stars, including actors and among them he has been spotted just Timothée Chalamet, in sweet company. The actor would be seen in intimate attitudes with Nigerian model, Sarah Talabi, who he has previously worked for Victoria’s Secret.

No confirmation has been released in this regard, neither by the actor nor by the model. The girl only commented that she was actually at Coachella and that her twin sister was also with her Leah Talabi. When asked if she was in the company of Timothée Chalamet, the model did not answer and shifted attention to more important issues of her alleged private life.. In short, it is not known whether there is a grain of truth behind that sighting or at least not yet.