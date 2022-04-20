TikTok: Selena Gomez and Yalitza Aparicio devastate their self-love lessons in videos | entertainment pop culture
So much so that even the famous have helped to promote them with their content on social networks, which is why many of their followers take them as an example to follow.
Selena Gomez and Yalitza Aparicio are two famous Latinas who are sweeping TikTok lately because of their positivism and great lessons, so here we bring you a recount of their most inspiring videos.
Yalitza Aparicio has gathered half a million followers on her TikTok account
The actress and basic education teacher is currently 28 years old and much of her fame is due to the work she did in ‘Roma’ (2018).
Subsequently, she has been called by several fashion magazines to pose for photo shoots wearing luxurious designer clothes, an action that many criticized for her physical appearance and indigenous origins.
Of course, she has given lessons in self-love and great self-esteem by showing him that she has already learned to deal with negative comments, especially with envy.
She even uploads videos in which she flaunts her great self-love in ‘lip sync’ format (English term to refer to lip sync with audio to simulate that a foreign voice comes from her).
Of course, all this self-confidence did not come innately with fame, but it was a lesson she learned from being exposed to so many comments from other people, which made her doubt her own tastes and personality.
Now, on her TikTok account, Yalitza Aparicio shows her followers that true beauty goes beyond the physical or the traditional canons promoted by some media or magazines.
For her, perfection is about authenticity, madness and rarity in an individual; they are all intangible aspects that make each human being unique.
Selena Gomez gives self-esteem lessons on TikTok to her millions of followers
For his part, the former Disney star, currently 29 years old, debuted in the middle with only a decade of life when he was part of the series ‘Barney and his friends’ (2002-2004).
Later she became famous with the role of Alex Russo in the series ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ (2007-2012) and since then she has not stopped working as an actress and producer of various audiovisual projects, or in her own cosmetics brand, Rare beauty.
Like Yalitza Aparicio, Selena Gomez faced countless criticisms in her rise to fame, which helped her build a great self-esteem that she describes today as “amazing” in this video.
Even in her songs she captures the concept of self-love and they show them off in videos in ‘lip sync’ format because “there is a lot to love in her”:
Regarding her makeup brand, Rare Beauty, she herself explained on TikTok that her goal was to eliminate the idea of perfection so that cosmetics would highlight the rarity of each man and woman who uses it; that way no one would be forced to look one way.
And not to mention the semicolon tattoo on her wrist that Selena Gomez continues to show off in her video clips, since she did this design in support of the Semicolon project.
It must be remembered that during the recordings of ’13 reasons why’ (2017-2020), Selena served as executive producer of the Netflix series and in support of people suffering from depression or anxiety, the symbol was tattooed (because it represents a metaphor on the continuity of life after a bad episode).