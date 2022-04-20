Thor: Love and Thunder – the trailer breaks a historical record!

The teaser trailer from Thor: Love and Thunder was greeted with a wave of affection and positive comments. Awaited for months, it was released far behind Marvel standards – the film is scheduled to release in July. Anticipated by posters, images, shots from the set and merchandising, the trailer has therefore filled some gaps and confirmed many rumors. And that’s why the cinecomic trailer broke one historical recordregistering 209 million views in the first 24 hours of publication.

A historic result, celebrated by Marvel itself with a message addressed to their fans: “The strongest Avenger in the world with the best fans in the world! Thanks for the 209 million views in 24 hours! ”. Loved and hated on and off, the Thor franchise has undergone troubled events, delivering some of the most criticized films in the MCU to fans. Judging from the trailer, however, The God of Thunder is ready to return in style, after a long “reflection” pause, in which he questioned his place in the world. after losing home and family.

World’s strongest Avenger with the world’s best fans! Thank you for the 209M views in 24hrs! 💪⚡️ https://t.co/nKeNXBX7Wo pic.twitter.com/FsiuDR1MS4 – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 19, 2022

But it’s not just Thor’s return that has caught the attention of fans. In fact, in the clip also appears for the first time Jane Foster in the role of Mighty Thor. A complex and haunted character in the comics, whose role in the MCU is still unclear. The trailer also confirmed the presence of Marvel’s most beloved team, the Guardians of the Galaxy, ready to welcome Thor into their team. Absent, however, the villain of the film, Gorr the butcher of the gods, played by Christian Bale. Thor: Love and Thunder thus brings the duo together on the big screen Chris Hemsworth \ Natalie Portman. Next to them some well-known faces of the MCU: Chris Pratt (Peter Quill \ Star-Lord), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillian (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Jamie Alexander (Lady Sif), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie). The direction is entrusted to Taika Waititi, already behind the camera of the previous chapter, Thor: Ragnarok.

