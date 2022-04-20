“Thor: Love and Thunder” launches trailer with Natalie Portman inheriting the hammer

Marvel Studios has a year recharged. In addition to “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” “She Hulk” and “Ms. Marvel”; she has planned to release “Thor Love and Thunder” (“Thor: Love and thunder”); film starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman that has already released its first teaser trailer.

In the first preview of the film, Thor, who has regained his physical form after the events of “Avengers: Endgame”; he claims that he needs to give his life purpose now that he is no longer king of Asgard. He says goodbye to the Guardians of the Galaxy and goes on a journey with Korg. The advance is vague in several aspects, but clear in the appearance of a certain character.

Scientist Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) reappears with the hammer Mjolnir, with which she threatens Thor. In the Marvel comics, the one capable of lifting the weapon inherits the power of the hero and this happens with Foster. Natalie Portman had already anticipated her return to the franchise, from which she stayed away in the previous film in the saga, “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017).

In the comics, Jane Foster becomes Thor at risk to her own health. Every time she uses the power, the cancer she suffers from gets worse. Portman, in an interview, had already indicated that this plot could reach the cinema.

Directed by Taika Waititi, “Thor: Love and Thunder” features performances by Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Tessa Thompson, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel; etc.