‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Everything we know about the new installment of Marvel – Movie News

Chris Hemsworth returns to action with the fourth installment of his saga, but this time he will not play the God of Thunder. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) takes over. In theaters July 8.

Thor returns more powerful than ever in Thor: Love and Thunder, what happens is that it will not be embodied by the classic Chris Hemsworth. At least not during the entire footage. Natalie Portman returns to Marvel to bring Jane Foster to life once again. This time wielding Mjölnir and facing the supervillain Gorr the Butcher God, played by Christian Bale. The old king of Asgard, the new Thor and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) will join forces to end the new threat of the galaxy.

The fourth installment in the Thor franchise is highly anticipated by fans for many reasons. The first, for re-enjoying this new comic side that director Taika Waititi explored so successfully in Thor: Ragnarök. The second, because it includes the incorporation of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The third, because it marks the return of Natalie Portman to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after seeing her for the last time in 2013.

Thor 4 It has been in development since 2018 and was officially announced in July 2019. Since then, new faces have been added, there have been interesting rumors and details have been shared about the plot, which will be, according to what Waititi himself said, a romantic movie”. Thor: Love and Thunder It is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022 and, while we wait, we will tell you all the details here.

What is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ about?

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor tries to find inner peace along with the Guardians of the Galaxy, with whom he has embarked on a space adventure aboard the Milano. Faced with the growing threat of Cap the Butcher Godwho is willing to destroy all the gods, the superheroes must team up to stop him.

Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as Thor

Thor: Love and Thunder It will introduce us to a very different Thor for several reasons. First of all, because the hero played by Chris Hemsworth is in the midst of an existential crisis and is willing to hang the ax on him. He is not motivated to remain a hero in constant defense of humanity and, as seen in the trailer, wants to spend a season away from the action and find peace. Mind you, it looks like it won’t last long, as the trailer also features him in a shiny new outfit.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Jane Foster lifts Mjölnir in the first trailer for the Marvel movie

In those walks when Jane Foster takes command of Mjölnir. The reappeared character of Natalie Portman -whose absence in Thor: Ragnarök was explained by saying that his relationship with Thor had ended- he comes to give a lot of play. Not only in the field of superheroes, but also in love. Will they resume their relationship in this installment?

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.



When does ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ premiere?

The fourth installment of the Thor saga opens -if there are no changes- on July 8, 2022. Before her we can see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will see the light on May 6. There are also two Marvel series that are broadcast before the premiere of the tape. The first is moon knight, which is already on air and will end its batch of episodes on May 4. The other is Ms Marvelwhich will kick off on June 8.

What cast can we see in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

The list of well-known actors that we can see in Thor: Love and Thunder is very long and almost makes us think that we are facing avengers 5. Many Marvel characters will meet in this film, starting with the Guardians of the Galaxy, who will have a leading role in the film.

Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Christian bale (Gorr) and Jaimie Alexander (Sif) are the names that are part of the main core of the tape. To these must be added Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket) and Sean Gunn (Kraglin), all belonging to the group commanded by Chris Pratt (Peter Quill). Jeff Goldblum, who brought the Grandmaster to life in Thor: Ragnarök reprises his role, as does Waititi as Korg.

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.



What are Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy painting there?

As you may remember, the last time we saw Thor he was aboard the Milano, the ship of the Guardian group. The God of Thunder is going through a delicate moment and, while he tries to explore his own identity, find refuge among Peter Quill’s mengenerating a very funny fight of egos between the two superheroes.

We don’t know many more details about the role of the heroes in Thor: Love and Thunderbut -this is pure speculation- it seems that they will play an important role in the first act of the tape, while Thor leans on them. With Jane Foster as the owner of Mjölnir, the plot is unlikely to deviate from her, so perhaps the Guardians will disappear for a bit while the protagonist deals with the news of New Asgard.

Who is the villain, Gorr the Butcher of Gods, played by Christian Bale?

The signing of Christian bale for this new delivery caused a stir. And the good one, since everyone wants to see him playing Marvel’s new threat. But what is the history of his character? hat is an alien who, since childhood, had to endure the harsh conditions of his home planet and cope with the loss of his family. She soon realized that the gods were not real and began to seek revenge for his personal tragedy.

In addition to having superhuman strength, durability, and stamina, Gorr possesses a sword charged with power – made, by the way, by the father of all symbiotes with the head of a celestial. In general, any weapon or invention devised by him is intended to kill the gods.

