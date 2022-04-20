Thor: Love and Thunder – Controversy over the new Marvel villain!

The great villain of Thor: Love and Thunder, Gorr the Butcher of Gods, has caused a great deal of controversy due to the design they have given him.

Thor: Love and Thunder He has not been able to avoid the controversy. Despite the record data of the first official trailer, some fans of Marvel Studios they are not happy with the design they have given to the villain of Christian bale. this villain is Gorr the Butcher of Gods and his appearance in the comics is as follows:

Obviously, as usual, the Marvel movies have adapted the original material and transferred it cinematically to Thor: Love and Thunder. Therefore, the appearance of Gorr the Butcher of Gods is different from the cartoons. We have not yet been able to see it in action, since the trailer has hidden it. However, it was leaked through the film’s merchandising:

“I trust Christian Bale,” said Jason Aaron, creator of the villain in the comics

In a new edition of the Substack newsletter, collected by Comic Book, the writer and creator of Gorr the Butcher of Gods, Jason Aaronhas defended the design of his character in the film Thor: Love and Thunder. Jason Aaron has explained that, ultimately, the appearance of the new Marvel Studios villain is not the most important feature when it comes to transferring this enemy of the Asgardian god to the big screen. In fact, he blindly trusts the talent of Christian Bale.

“We haven’t even gotten an official first look at the movie version of Gorr the Butcher of Gods yet,” Jason Aaron said of the Marvel villain controversy in Thor: Love and Thunder. “I’ve seen people worry online about the design of the villain. They have an opinion based on leaks of the articulated figure of the character. As the writer who created the villain alongside cartoonist Esad Ribic, I just want to say that it wasn’t Gorr’s nose or lack thereof that made the Butcher of Gods the tragic and disturbed character that he is. I trust in the talent of Christian Bale.