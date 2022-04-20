Thor: Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor to be Marvel’s Avengers’ New Playable Character

A root of the hype generated by the unexpected release from the first Thor: Love & Thunder trailer, Crystal Dynamics has taken the opportunity to announce Jane Foster’s Thor as the next playable character within his game dedicated to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, which will arrive in the next update. However, this game has had some problems since its release, be Jane Foster enough to bring the game back to relevance?

What is Marvel’s Avengers?

It is the last video game that has been made about the team of super heroes. Developed by Crystal Dynamics tells a story in which the Avengers begin to have internal problems while their fame continues to grow. Following a terrorist attack at one of their events involving the Inhumans, a government organization criminalizes the heroes and the Avengers remain in the shadows. oh that’s where Khamala Khan, Ms. Marvela rebellion begins.

Is Marvel’s Avengers a bad game?

Not exactly a bad game, but It’s not a captivating game let’s put it like this Unlike the two titles of spider-man, there is not such a wide progression of abilities in the characters. The missions through the scenarios are mostly lacking in action, with more puzzles than fights, and the parts where you have to sneak around are confusing and frustrating with a clear AI advantage. In addition, the combats are repetitive and do not have a difficulty scale. The story is incredible: it works very well as a movie, not so much as a game. So was considered a disappointment.

Who is Jane Foster?

The romantic interest of Thor Odinson. She was originally a nurse, in love with the Dr Donald Blake (when Thor was a “transformation” alter-ego). When Thor’s character completely became a Norse god without an avatar, Foster was gaining his own importance. In the MCU, Natalie Portman I decided to leave the role aside for being only a “damsel in distress”. But after the character was proposed to gain strength, independence and importance to become Mighty Thor, gladly agreed to return to the role.

When will Jane Foster arrive at Marvel’s Avengers?

Until now, Crystal Dynamics has only clarified that the character will arrive in the game update 2.5which has no release date, but it is known that it should be released in summer. The update will most likely happen around the month of July, which is when The new Thor movie will be releasedand surely many will return from the cinema wanting to get into the skin of the Goddess of Thunder for some super heroic action.