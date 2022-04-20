This was the romance between Valentino Lanús and Amber Heard

In the midst of the controversy that Amber Heard is experiencing due to the trial against her after being accused of defamation by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, some fans have remembered her romance with the Mexican actor Valentino Lanús. Photo: Instagram





Since the trial began, several fans of Johnny Depp have sought the help of Valentino Lanús on Instagram.





Fans have asked the actor to testify on behalf of Johnny Depp at trial.





“Declare in favor of Johnny, you saved Johnny, you destroyed him,” a follower wrote to the actor in one of his latest Instagram photos.





How was the relationship between Valentino Lanús and Amber Heard?





The actors maintained a love relationship between 2005 and 2006.





At that time, Valentino Lanús was 31 years old and was already a consolidated actor after participating in soap operas such as El Juego de la Vida and Amar Otra Vez.





While Amber Heard was only 20 years old and just starting her career, but she was still an unknown in Hollywood.





Although the couple was not very media, Amber Heard accompanied the actor to several red carpets.





The relationship was going well and it was even rumored that Valentino Lanús had proposed to Amber Heard.





However, after 10 months of relationship, the couple suddenly ended their courtship.





The official version was that Amber Heard wanted to focus on her acting career and ended the relationship.





Although some fans of the Mexican actor claim that she left him because she considered him “boring” and did not like that he worked in Mexican soap operas.





Despite the scandal that Amber Herad is experiencing, Valentino Lanús has never commented on how the relationship was with his ex-partner.





After ending their relationship, Amber Heard had several small roles until in 2017 she joined the DC Extended Universe in the role of the Atlantean queen Mera.





In the sentimental thing he had romances with celebrities like Elon Musk, Tasya van Ree and Vito Schnabel.





While Valentino Lanús retired from acting in 2017 and is now a spiritual guru.





The actor married a woman named María who is not dedicated to the middle of the show and they have a daughter.





