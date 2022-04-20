This Is Why Julia Roberts Hasn’t Starred In A Rom-Com In 20 Years

The famous American actress, Julie Roberts, revealed why he hasn’t starred in a romantic movie in the last 20 years.

The Pretty Woman star chatted with New York Timeswhere he recounted that “people sometimes misunderstand the amount of time it’s been since I’ve done a romantic comedy as if I didn’t want to do it.”

“If I had read something that I thought I had the writing level of Nothing Hill or the crazy fun level of My best friend’s Wedding, I would, they just didn’t exist“, Held.

“They didn’t exist until this movie I just made (Ticket to Paradise) that Ol Parker wrote and directed,” she added about her new project that unites her with her great friend George Clooney.

Julia Roberts also said her family is another reason she hasn’t done much on-screen work. “This is the question: if i thought something was good enough i would have done it“, said.

“But I’ve also had three kids in the last 18 years. That raises the bar even higher because then it’s not just ‘Is this material any good?’ It is also the mathematical equation of my husband’s work schedule and the children’s school schedule and summer vacations“, he added.

“It’s not just, ‘Oh, I think I want to do this. I feel very proud to be at home with my family and to consider myself a housewife“, Sentenced the renowned 54-year-old interpreter.