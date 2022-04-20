This is what Natalie Portman looks like as a superhero in the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer Photo: Courtesy Marvel

A new installment of the film Thor arrives and many fans are waiting for its premiere on July 7.

Since the shooting of this film was announced, very few details of the history of the beloved son of Odin have been known.

The only thing that was known was that Natalie Portman would return with his character Jane Foster after his last appearance on “Thor: a dark world of 2013″.

And for his part, the last thing that was seen of Thor is that he had an emotional crisis due to the defeat of Thanos, which caused half of the lives of the universe to die.

That is why many Marvel fans eagerly await the premiere of this new installment.

You want to know more? We tell you.

Israeli actress, naturalized American Natalie Portmann, she looks like a goddess Thor: Love and Thunder, by wearing the armor and of course the Mjolnir.

This time his character is a superhero and therefore he wears a red cape that stands out with the silver color of his armor.

It can also be seen in the trailer for the film, which Natalie Portman he wears a mask of the same color as his entire suit.

Without a doubt, a character from whom much is expected and where it is seen that the actress has trained her body, since her arms are marked.

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder

The Guardians of the Galaxy reappear. Chris Pratt is Star Lord, Karen Gillan is Nebula, Vin Diesel arrives as Groot, Pom Klementieff is Mantis, and Dave Bautista is Drax.

Christian Bale will play Gorr the God Butcher.

Russell Crowe will play Zeus.

Melissa McCarthy is fake Hela.

Matt Damon fake Loki.

Taika Waititi is Korg

Jamie Alexander is Lady Sif.

Tessa Thompson is Valkyrie, the great ruler of Asgard on earth.

certainly a movie highly anticipated by all and with a great talent that highlights the feminine power in this industry.

