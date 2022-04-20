This is the key vitamin you’re missing when your bones ache

An essential vitamin for health is vitamin Dwhose deficiency can cause a loss of bone density, triggering fractures and osteoporosis. That is why it is essential that the person is exposed to this type of nutrient, whose main source is the sun and ultraviolet rays. Consequently, it will be essential to expose yourself to the light of said star, taking the correct precautions so as not to suffer from skin cancer.

Although the truth is also that another way of acquiring vitamin D It is through a healthy diet that includes fatty fish such as salmon, cheese and egg yolk or also through the consumption of vitamin supplements. Whatever the form, it vitamin cannot be lacking in the body because, in addition to being essential to prevent osteoporosis, will play a fundamental role in the nervous and immune system. Consequently, it will be vital to avoid a deficit of the aforementioned vitamin.

Related news

According to specialists, it is necessary to know the necessary amount of vitamin D that each person needs according to their age. From birth to 12 months it will be 400 IU; from the year and up to 70, 600 IU; while older adults over 71 years of age have to guarantee a contribution of 800 IU and pregnant women an approximate value of 600 or 650 IU. While people at high risk of deficiency of this vitamin they may need more.

Consequently, some patients who are exposed to the lack of vitamin D in the diet, sun exposure or have problems in the liver or kidneys to convert the vitamin in their active form in the body, they will be prone to fractures and osteoporosis.

Photo: Pixabay

In addition, along the same lines, experts maintain that severe vitamin D deficiency can also lead to other diseases. In children, it can cause rickets, a condition that causes bones to bend. While in adults, severe deficiency of vitamin leads to osteomalacia, which causes weak bones, bone pain, and muscle weakness.