This is the character that Denzel Washington was about to play in Fast and Furious

Fast and furious It is one of the most successful action sagas in the history of cinema. The franchise led by Vin Diesel is preparing to say goodbye with two new movies, which are scheduled to hit the big screen in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The tenth Fast & Furious movie It is already in production, and as usual in the saga, in addition to returning to some memorable characters from the franchise, it will also introduce new faces. Among them, Jason Momoain the role of the villain, as well as the incorporation of Daniela Melchior Y Brie Larsonin roles that have not yet been released.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker

The truth is that just as there were a large number of renowned actors and actresses who went through the saga, there were some who were close to doing so, but were finally left out. That is the case of Denzel Washingtonwho was close to joining one of the deliveries.

The two time Oscar winnercame close to playing an important character in Furious 7. As it turned out in August 2013, Washington was one of the candidates to play Mr. Nobody, who finally ended up being played by Kurt Russell in Furious 7, The Fate of the FuriousY F9: The Fast Saga.

Kurt Russell as Mr. Nobody

Mr. Nobody works as a government agent who runs covert operations for the United States government, and who has repeatedly recruited Dom and his team to carry out his missions, mostly because of their skills and their relationships with the enemy. shift. In the last film, Fast and Furious 9, the fate of this character is uncertain, after the plane crash at the beginning of the film.

Related news

Like many other actors, Washington was offered the role, which he finally ended up rejecting. It’s not entirely clear why he decided not to accept the role, but if he had, she would have brought his imprint to the successful franchise.

fast and furious 10 will hit theaters in May 2023.