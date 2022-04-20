This is the character that Denzel Washington was about to play in Fast and Furious

Fast and furious It is one of the most successful action sagas in the history of cinema. The franchise led by Vin Diesel is preparing to say goodbye with two new movies, which are scheduled to hit the big screen in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The tenth Fast & Furious movie It is already in production, and as usual in the saga, in addition to returning to some memorable characters from the franchise, it will also introduce new faces. Among them, Jason Momoain the role of the villain, as well as the incorporation of Daniela Melchior Y Brie Larsonin roles that have not yet been released.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker