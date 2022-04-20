This is how Vin Diesel prepares to say goodbye to the Fast and Furious family

Vin Diesel is already physically preparing for his last two installments as Dom in the main Fast and Furious saga, which will be shot almost back to back.

Fast & Furious 9, the latest installment in the gasoline-fueled action saga, opened this summer and quickly became one of the season’s best-grossing blockbusters of the pandemic.

With this premiere, the main saga of the franchise has entered its final stretch, since the tenth and eleventh films will be the ones that will put the finishing touch to the adventures behind the wheel of Vin Diesel. For now, the filming of these two new films is being kept very secret and not much is known apart from the fact that the tenth film will be released in 2023.

For its part, Vin Diesel is increasingly anticipating his return as Dom Torretto before bidding farewell to the character, and it appears the actor is also undergoing extensive physical training for action movies.

Taking advantage of the fact that his participation in the filming is getting closer, Viesel shared a small teaser for his fans from his Instagram account, showing that his physical preparation has begun and that it has also borne fruit. “A few months away from embarking on the final journey… #DomStateofMind #Fast10,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Diesel has been busy in recent months, as in addition to promoting Fast & Furious 9 and prepare for the next movie, he’s also trying to bring back the Riddick franchise now that he’s saying goodbye to Fast&Furious.

That yes, although apparently the main saga ends and we have to say goodbye to Dom, it seems that there is a lot of Fast & Furious ahead, since the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham and the series are still standing. Netflix animation.

Not only that, but director Justin Lin has already hinted that there could be even more Fast & Furious after the eleventh film. “Nearly 80% of the ideas and conversations we’ve had haven’t made it to the screen,” Lin said. “I think a lot of options can be explored, especially focused on streaming.”