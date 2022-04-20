This is how the relationship between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp began

Johnny Depp told from the stand, in the trial where he sues Amber Heard for defamation, how their love relationship began when they coincided in the movie “The Rum Diary”.

The famous said that he saw Amber Heard during the movie, he also told a specific moment where the attraction between them began:

“That day after work, Miss Heard came to my trailer, I was listening to the blues, we had a glass of wine and kissed, my trailer was the only one parked in that lot, she planned to spend the night, but I thought it was not a good idea,” he explained.

It is worth mentioning that at that time he was still married to Vanessa Paradise and Amber had a formal relationship.

(Photo: Official)

“At that time, my wife was stuck in Los Angeles, she was bored, she was a well-known singer in France, but she was in the States for me, I didn’t want her to get stuck creatively and we broke up. Then we started dating Amber here and there,” explained the celebrity.

The famous said that one day he saw a beautiful white dress, perfect for Heard “I bought it to give it to him because he liked it,” he explained.

“In my head she was the perfect partner, she liked the blues I listened to, she was sweet, funny, for a year and a half she was wonderful, but things started to change.

The lawyer asked him how Amber changed over time:

“If she wanted to go to bed, I told her ‘go away, I’ll stay watching television’, because I suffer from insomnia and if I went to sleep, I would stare at the ceiling, I didn’t accept that, I had unusual reactions, it started with small things that later grew.

About how they treated each other, Deep said that he called her “Slim”, and she called him “Steve” after a period film by Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacal.

“There was an age difference,” Depp said of their relationship, comparing her to artists in Golden Age Hollywood, where he was older than her.

About how he met Amber’s parents he said:

“They came to Los Angeles, to my studio, the mom was an angel and I loved her right away… her dad was like a cartoon cowboy,” he said. “I was accepted, I felt good, I felt like family, until our separation,” said the actor.