This is AMLO’s proposal for the federalization of the health system

The federalization of the health system plans to strengthen health centers and hospitals to that function as “the best in the world”President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared this Tuesday.

During a press conference at the National Palace, the president considered that this year the Mexican health system will work first class; Likewise, he explained that inventories are currently being carried out in the different states to know the needs of each hospital and health center.

“We will be informed about how we are in doctors, where we are lacking, specialists, where they are lacking, why we lack specialists, why there are no pediatricians in the most remote regions, how we are going to get them, how the medical units should work , the health centers on weekends,” he explained.

Before the federalization of the health system in the states, President López Obrador explained that he is currently talking with the workers and with the union representatives to reach an agreement; he assured that Workers will not be affected and the employment situation will improve.

According to the Ministry of Health, this model will guarantee the regularization of the labor rights of more than 87 thousand workers; “Health workers are not going to be harmed, on the contrary, they are going to benefit from this new system,” argued the president.

It may interest you: Federalize health services, objective of the Institute that will replace Seguro Popular: Delgado

Until now 14 states of the republic have joined the federalization of the health systemHowever, President López Obrador hopes that more states decide to join this new model, although he explained that the incorporation of other entities is voluntary and if they decide not to join, the state will continue to receive its corresponding budget.

In addition, the president stated that This new system is to serve the open population, “those who do not have social security”; which represents just over half of Mexicans.

The new system offers modernize, rehabilitate and equip hospitals and health centers; in addition to ordering first and second level care, which implies planning to execute works and resources.

Also, it is planned to strengthen the sufficiency of health personnel with the design of a hiring scheme and other actions that are required to transfer the personnel to IMSS-Well-being.

It may interest you: AMLO: “My commitment is to leave the public health system fully consolidated” | find out

Starting in May, every Tuesday, the federal government will give a report on how the plan progresses to federalize the health system through the IMSS-Wellness plan, reported López Obrador.

“In May we are going to start reporting on how the public health system is being strengthened, how we are moving forward, enforcing article 4 of the constitution, that those who do not have the right to social security, and have guaranteed medical care , clinical trials, all medications, we are going to report on that plan every Tuesday,” he said.