They are the Latin models who stole the hearts of Al Pacino and Di Capio

Al Pacino and Leonardo DiCaprio are two of the great stars of Hollywood. These talented movie stars were almost family when they were conquered by mother and daughter respectively. It’s about the model and actress Lucila PolakAnd your daughter Camila Morrone, who currently live in Los Angeles. How did they come to this? These two beautiful women had participated in some Hollywood movies and that is how they ended up falling in love with the two actors.

On the one hand, Lucila had an affair of more than ten years with the protagonist of “The Godfather”. During the time they were a couple, they appeared together in various magazines and events, which placed her in the exclusive circle of the American show for having stolen the heart of one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker