They are the Latin models who stole the hearts of Al Pacino and Di Capio

Al Pacino and Leonardo DiCaprio are two of the great stars of Hollywood. These talented movie stars were almost family when they were conquered by mother and daughter respectively. It’s about the model and actress Lucila PolakAnd your daughter Camila Morrone, who currently live in Los Angeles. How did they come to this? These two beautiful women had participated in some Hollywood movies and that is how they ended up falling in love with the two actors.

On the one hand, Lucila had an affair of more than ten years with the protagonist of “The Godfather”. During the time they were a couple, they appeared together in various magazines and events, which placed her in the exclusive circle of the American show for having stolen the heart of one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Unlike Polak, his daughter Camila is still at the side of the love of his life. Morrone and the protagonist of “Titanic” They began their relationship in 2017, when some photos appeared on social networks where they could be seen leaving the actor’s house together. However, the official presentation only took place in 2020, when they attended the Oscar Awards together that year. It was an unusual event for two reasons, the first because it confirmed the courtship, and the second, because it was the first time that DiCaprio appeared at an Academy gala without his mother.

The truth is that Lucila and Camila continue to captivate everyone in the different areas where they develop their projects. Currently, Lucila Polak is 46 years old and Camila Morrone is 24 years old.

How Leo and Camila met

They met in 2011, when Camila was Al Pacino’s “stepdaughter”. She was 11 years old and he was 33, but obviously there was nothing sentimental at the time. The years passed and many women also passed through Leo’s life before he met Camila again. In 2011 he began dating Victoria’s Secret Angel Erin Heatherton; In 2013, he dated German model Toni Garrn. Around 2016 he was with Nina Agdal, face of well-known brands such as Billabong, Macy’s, Pink and Cerveza Cristal, among many others. Only at the end of 2017, the media focused on Leo’s sentimental life when some photos of Camila and him leaving his house in Los Angeles went viral. They began attending birthdays and events together, and once vacationed in Colorado. Thus the courtship was confirmed.