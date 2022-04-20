These titles leave HBO Max, but you still have time to see them

Different audiovisual productions but with a common point, they will fill you with many emotions. (Photos: Universal Pictures, Neon, Sony Pictures, Focus Features)

The platforms in streaming they contract the productions for a certain time to promote their diffusion on demand. When these series and movie licenses are not renewed, it is time to remove them from the catalog; It is a constant practice that, moreover, is complemented by the arrival of other new productions.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

This list of four titles contains the best productions that are about to leave the HBO Max platform. You’re still in time to see them!

one. Secret in the mountain (Brokeback Mountain)

Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal star in a secret love story in “Brokeback Montaint.” (Focus Features)

Secret in the mountain He won three Oscars for this story of two cowboys who meet while waiting to be hired by rancher Joe Aguirre. When their boss sends them to herd cattle on Brokeback Mountain, a special feeling develops between them that leads to a deep and intimate relationship.

Released in 2005, it stars Heather Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, anna faris, Anne Hathaway Y michelle williams. With Ang Lee, her award-winning screenplay, written by Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry, is based on a short story by Annie Proulx.

two. Beyond the sky (Charlie St. Cloud)

Based on an acclaimed novel, in this romantic drama Zac Efron is a young man who sees the world differently after surviving an accident. (Universal)



Two brothers suffer an accident in which only one of them survives. Charlie is so affected by the death of his younger brother Sam that he takes a job at the cemetery where the little boy is buried. Charlie has a special bond with her brother, which allows her to be with him every night to talk and play together. But when a girl walks into Charlie’s life, it’s time to choose between keeping a promise she made to Sam or moving on with his life.

This American drama, released in 2010, stars Zack Efron and was directed by Burr Steers. The film is based on a 2004 novel of the same name written by Ben Sherwood.

3. enchanting nights (Burlesque)

Ali is a girl from a small town, who leaves with many difficulties and an uncertain future, to fulfill her dreams in Los Angeles. (Sony Pictures)



Ali Rose is a small town girl who moves to a big city and starts working as a waitress at the Burlesque club. Once there, her goal will be to show the manager of the place that she has talent to be incorporated into the show.

This American musical and romantic production won the Golden Globe for Best Song. Written and directed by Steven Antin and starring the singer Christina Aguilera and by the Oscar winner cherpremiered in 2010.

Four. the creepy hut (The Lodge)

A family in a cabin far from civilization. Something sinister awaits them! (NEON)



After his wife’s suicide, Richard is about to marry Grace, the sole survivor of an extremist cult that ended in massacre. Richard’s couple and children are going to spend Christmas at a remote cabin in Massachusetts. But when Richard has to return to town for his job, Grace is left alone with the children of her future husband. The relationship is difficult but begins to flourish. Then Grace adopts terrifying attitudes.

the creepy hut is a 2019 psychological horror film, directed by Veronika Francis Y Severin Fialafrom a script co-written by them with sergio casci. Its protagonists are Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell, Lia McHugh, Alicia Silverstone Y Richard Armitage.

KEEP READING:

When Billie Eilish met Lisa: On what date will the short of The Simpson on Disney+?

Love, Death & Robots will have volume 3 on Netflix and will arrive sooner than previously thought

Apple TV+ released the trailer for Now&Thenthe thriller starring Manolo Cardona, Marina de Tavira and more