These are the 3 times that Lamborghini dazzled the cinema

Automotive culture and cinema have had an intimate relationship for years. Today we will delve into a classic and sporty brand. Next, Lamborghini on the big screen.

April 20, 2022 1:08 p.m.

Lamborghini ladies and gentlemen. The Italian house is an icon of automotive culture, its design lines, its sporting spirit and its mimesis with the bull that represents it are some of its distinctive features.

Born in 1948in the region of bologna, this factory usually combines modern – even futuristic – aspects with a strong traditional identity in its models. Its success around the world is sustained in that dialogue. The Devilthe Countach and the Bat They are the models that received the praise of specialized critics.

Lamborghini is born from a rivalry. The search for its founder is known Ferruccio Lamborghini. Ferruccio, previously a tractor manufacturer, turned to sports cars and founded the factory influenced by Enzo Ferrari. That will be just the beginning of a classic competitiveness in Italian culture. Lamborghini and Ferrari, two industrial and sports emblems.

Now, today we will focus on the relationship that has the factory bologna with the cinema. Movies often function as a showcase for car brands. So everything is given to give ourselves to these moments of brilliance: Lamborghini within the seventh art.

3- Lamborghini Jalpa, from Rocky IV (1985)

The year was 1985 and the famous Italian stallion was already an emblem. The first three films had worked for Rocky and, children and adults, were waiting for the fourth installment of the saga.

Rocky IV He knew how to get the approval of the public and the critics. In it, there is a classic scene not only from Rocky but from cinema in general: Sylvester Stallone polishing his lamborghini jalpa full in black. The Italian and sporting link between boxer and car was precise in this film.

2- Lamborghini Countach, from The wolf of Wall Street (2013)



The head of Martin Scorsese seems to work on all the details. This drama with hints of comedy is an example. Leo DiCaprioin the shoes of an eccentric and fast-paced Wall Street stockbroker, is often seen driving an Italian-engineered beauty: Lamborghini Countachcompletely blank.

The scene of DiCaprio driving under the influence of drugs this Lamborghini It’s just great, and it’s worth the entire movie.

1- Lamborghini Murcielago, from batmanbegins (2005)

How do you realize that your car brand is elegant? Because Bruce Wayne chooses it for his idle use at night Gotham city. Christopher Nolan’s trilogy has “uploaded” to Batman to the 21st century, and a demonstration is the strength that the character of Bruce Wayne takes when he is seen on the Bat.

Of course, you will understand, the choice of model is not random. We already know with what animal it is symbolically related to Batman.