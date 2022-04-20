the trailer for “Red Table Talk” with which the program returns almost a month after Will Smith’s slap – Prensa Libre

Last Sunday, March 27, the actor from king richard punched the comedian in the face after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith and the alopecia she has suffered for a few years.

Almost a month has passed since Will Smith and Chris Rock starred in one of the most unusual scenes in the history of the Oscar Awards.

After this controversial incident, Jada Pinkett Smith prepares for the premiere of the fifth season of her show Red Table Talks, talk show broadcast on Facebook Watch that involves her return after her husband’s slap.

In addition to the participation of the 50-year-old actress, this show also features her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and her daughter Willow Smithwho accompany the wife of Will Smith during the different conversations they have.

This Tuesday April 19 the official trailer of the show was released and viewers were able to see previews of some of Jada Pinkett Smith’s interviews with Janelle Monaeeight-time Grammy nominated artist, Kim BasingerOscar-winning actress and her daughter IReland Baldwineldest daughter of actor Alec Baldwin.

Also, parts of the interviews with the parents of Cheslie Kryst, former Miss United States who committed suicide in early 2022, and the victims of the Tinder Scammer are shown.

“Red Table Talk, Emmy Award-winning, returns with powerful and healing conversations with global superstar Janelle Monáe, exclusively with Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin, the bereaved parents of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who tragically died by suicide earlier this year. Willow, Jaden and Trey Smith take over the Table for the first time, Tinder Scammer victims and Anna Delvey tell their side of the story.

Added to this, the fifth season of Red Table Talks will also feature the participation ofand Willow, Jaden and Trey Smithchildren of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, whoWho will take control of the table for the first time.

The return of Jada Pinkett Smith and her show Red Table Talks will this be Wednesday, April 20 via Facebook Watchplatform that has been used since the premiere of its first season.