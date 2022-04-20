The Tom Hanks movie that was forgotten on Netflix, is a trend and lasts 2 hours

The movie had its premiere in 2020 and its relaunch through Netflix During the past year. The protagonist of it is none other than Tom Hanks one of the most popular and talented actors in the world. His participation helped make the film a success by taking four nominations for the Oscar Awards. This is what it’s about Big World News, a paul production Greengrass that sweeps the streaming platform after having a period ‘by oblivion’.

Big World News, the movie of Netflix who stars Tom HanksThis is the adaptation of the novel. News of the World by writer Paulette Jiles. The story is set five years after the American Civil War and narrates a passage in the life of the Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), who takes a trip through North Texas.

Throughout your journey, Kidd inadvertently strikes up a friendship with a 10-year-old girl named Johanna (Helena Zengel), whom he takes with her relatives after being kidnapped., although the path is full of obstacles. The Captain has not had a good relationship with his daughter, so the fatherly side of him is not so easy to bring out for Johanna.

An civil war veteran who goes from town to town to read the news embarks on a risky journey to give a new home to an orphan girl.

Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel in the movie

The cast of the film is made up of: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Michael Angelo Covino, Ray McKinnon, Mare Winningham, Elizabeth Marvel, Fred Hechinger, Bill Camp, Thomas Francis Murphy, and Gabriel Ebert.

As for the reviews, the website FilmAffinity has rated it with a 6.4/10. A score that exceeds the average, implying that it is a film with a balance more positive than negative.