The terror of being a doctor in residence in Mexico

During the time he was in the home from gynecologyErika Ramírez never had time to eat, her hours were extreme and there was no teaching neither supervision from their superiors.

These were some of the reasons why he decided to give up his Medical specialityone of the most difficult goals to achieve for any person graduated from the medical career.

“The reason I mainly gave up residency was I think the injusticeAs for the service, it seemed to me that there was a inhuman treatmentthe Schedule they are, they were, very extreme. For example, I had to come in every day at 3 or 4 in the morning, and normally one leaves after his shift at 4 or 5 in the afternoon. But for me, the newspaper meant leaving at 9 or 9:30 at night and all these hours in a row, without right to eat.

“In fact, when they introduced us, they told us: ‘we’re not even going to show you where the dining room, because here it doesn’t work for you to eat, there is no time for you to eat, there you see how they do it’. And that’s right, in fact the time I was there I never ate either when I was guardfrom post guard or of preguardI never ate at that time, I came home for dinner and it was the only food I had throughout my day”, says the doctor.

Residence in Mexico has a double figure, on the one hand, residents are recognized in the General Labor Law, but they must be accompanied by a university rule, so they are also students

2022, year of defections

In Mexico, on March 1, a new cycle of medical residencies in institutions from all over the country, both public and private; since then, in social networks began an avalanche of testimonials from doctors and doctors who resigned from the specialty in the system of public health As the IMSSthe ISSSTE and the Health Secretarydespite the fact that the exam to enter is very difficult.

In the case of Erika, who asked that her name be changed to avoid reprisals, she says that her specialty began at IMSS on February 14 of this year, and on March 1, the day she was supposed to officially start, she was his last day, for he gave up his place. She is now registered for the next edition of the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM), where it will look for another specialty in another institution.

“Likewise, the lack of teaching discouraged me a lot because obviously the learning that you have in the residence is more personal, it depends more on you, but you did not see the interest of any of the doctors who are managers of you, both to teach you, and to at least supervise you in all the procedures that you had to carry out.

“Maybe you didn’t know how to do something process and even so you had to do it and no one checked that you did it right and obviously if you did it wrong, you had their impact”, he accuses.

Given the increase in desertions from the residency this year, Marco Antonio Basurto, a law student at UNAM; and Irvin Ordoneza general practitioner graduated from the Universidad Veracruzana, launched a poll to know and analyze the causes that led doctors to abandon their specialty.

“We wanted to develop a survey to find out what the student landscape in Mexico, of residency students, and then with that we intend to make a stage that allows us to address the legal framework on the rights of resident doctors in Mexico, since we know that their rights are constantly violated, ”says Basurto.

So far, one hundred doctors who left the residency have filled the poll It will be open until June 15. Although various reasons for desertion have been recorded, the main one is violence.

“We classify it into five concepts: bullying, harassment, violence, punishment and labor exploitation,” explains the law student.

Medicine, the first filter for residency

Entering residency in Mexico is not easy: first you have to have the medical degree; and the second step is to pass the National Exam for Applicants to Medical Residencies (ENARM), Explain Andres Castanedacoordinator of the Causes of Health and Well-being in the organization us.

“Historically, the percentage of those who manage to access is 20 percent of those who do this exam. Just under 50,000 people applied and for this last year about 18,000 stayed because the number of applicants almost doubled. plazas since last year as a politics of the new government, which in principle is a good idea because specialists are needed in this country”, he mentions.

However, Castañeda adds that health training does not just consist of pass the exam and endure the years that the residence lasts, otherwise there has to be a academic endorsementwhich does not occur in some public institutions, and has worsened with the new vacancies that have been opened since last year.

“What we have detected is that the ISSSTE, in particular, opened vacancies in several hospitalseven on November 20 (…) but they did not have the academic endorsement ready.

“One thing is the hospital and another is the collegewhere an academic plan is made, there is a full professor, etc., that other part did not have it, it does not currently have it, and even when they opened they took a while, there are colleagues who had a academic endorsement until five or seven months after he had started his residency and that was a bit due to the rush to open more places at all costs,” says Castañeda.

In addition, the residence in Mexico has a double figure, on the one hand, the residents are recognized in the General Labor Lawbut they are not completely workers because they are in a process of training and must be accompanied as a rule by a collegeso they are also students.

“So far it seems that everything is normal, it is a theoretical-practical training process that takes place in a hospital, but what happens is that in this country the resident has also been seen or in general the health professionals in training as cheap labor Andres CastanedaCoordinator of the Causes of Health and Well-being in the organization Nosotrxs

